Funeral services for Sandra Rae Wilson, 83, of Rensselaer, formerly of Hebron, will be Wednesday, December 21 at noon ET at the Kewanna United Methodist Church in Kewanna, with visitation there from 9 a.m. ET until the time of services. Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children’s Foundation. Arrangements are being handled by the Frain Mortuary in Winamac and and Kosary Funeral Home in Evergreen Park, IL.

RENSSELAER, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO