Maryland State

foxbaltimore.com

MDOT MTA celebrates completion of MARC Riverside Heavy Maintenance Facility

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit System (MDOT MTA) held a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the completion of the new MARC Riverside Heavy Maintenance Facility in Baltimore. The $64.2 million project of the new 35,000-square-foot facility will "enhance locomotive and railcar maintenance capabilities and...
BALTIMORE, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Oak Trees Dying at Record Rates in Bay Region

It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying—along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard—at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wbaltv.com

E-ZPass holders stand in long lines to pay past-due tolls amid looming deadline

Long lines greeted people who have outstanding E-ZPass tolls in Maryland and wanted to pay them without penalty by the deadline Wednesday night. In February, the MDTA approved a plan to waive E-ZPass penalties, but some customers complained they haven't received toll bills or they have been charged exorbitant fees and have been billed mistakenly.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan declares state holiday on Friday, December 23

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has declared that Maryland state government agencies and offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022. “This year, I am declaring December 23 as a holiday so that our hard-working employees can spend more time enjoying the holidays with their loved ones,” said Governor Hogan.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Highway Administration on Wintery Mix Preparations

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) crews prepare for a wintery mix Thursday morning. This includes an anti-icing operation, involving salt brine and water, to prevent the initial bonding to the pavement. To discuss the current conditions and operations, Danny Allman with the Maryland Highway Administration joins the morning show.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Western Maryland residents react to severe winter weather

BALTIMORE — Maryland had been bracing for severe weather for days and for the central portions of the state, it came in as mostly rain.But the bigger concerns were out west. Alleghany, Garrett, Washington and Frederick counties were all under ice storm warnings.WJZ interviewed two school bus drivers in Western Maryland who drove to Frederick from Baltimore County. They were transporting students to the Maryland school for the Deaf."It wasn't too bad. It got worse as you come out here to Fredrick," said Debbie Fisher of Baltimore County. "But it wasn't really that bad.""What was your thought when you heard an...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Wes Moore wants to revive mass transit project

Maryland's Gov.-elect wants to revive an abandoned mass transit project. Gov.-elect Wes Moore says the Red Line, which would have connected Woodlawn to Canton, wasn't perfect, noting it wasn't connected to Baltimore's Metro or Light Rail system. Hogan canceled the project in 2015, returning nearly a billion dollars in federal...
BALTIMORE, MD
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

6 Fun Family Day Trips Near Maryland

There are many places within Maryland that are a short drive for fun family day trips near Maryland. Check out these places within the state, as well as one close to the Maryland border, that are fun for families to take a day trip. Havre de Grace. Havre de Grace...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Icy weather-maker on its way out, but new system could provide Maryland White Christmas

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - Dec. 16 - Blustery weekend in Baltimore with a potential for winter weather before Christmas. Although our latest weather-maker that caused havoc with ice and rain is moving out, reliable long-range computer models continue to hint at a system moving in for later Thursday and Friday with the potential of rain, snow, or both that brings the potential of the first White Christmas in Baltimore since 2002.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Maryland DNR Fishing Report – December 15

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Winter is knocking and those who can dress warm have many fishing opportunities to indulge in through the season. The preseason stocking of trout is occurring, and fishing for tautog off Ocean City is good. Many other species are available in waters across our state –...
MARYLAND STATE
blocbyblocknews.com

As Federal Eviction Relief Funds Dwindle, Calls For Maryland To Establish Its Own Rental Assistance Program Grow

A coalition of housing advocates, politicians, and nonprofit organizations sent a letter on Tuesday urging Gov. Larry Hogan and other top state lawmakers to establish a first-of-its-kind state-funded emergency rental assistance program in 2023, Giacomo Bologna reports for the Baltimore Sun. The program would aim to mitigate the potential loss of federal eviction relief dollars awarded during the pandemic.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Flu, RSV, Covid cases rise in Maryland, but hospitals say the holiday surge is far less than last year’s Delta/Omicron Wave

SALISBURY, Md- Covid, RSV, and Flu cases are all up across Maryland, amid a nationwide spike that is being dubbed a ‘Tri-demic’ by healthcare officials. Wicomico County moved into a moderate level of spread for Covid 19 in December, for the first time since march, with Worcester Worcester County remaining at low transmission levels despite numbers pushing upwards since mid-November.
MARYLAND STATE

