Oil prices have fundamentally shaped the United States, and the rest of the world, for the last several months. Companies like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), and plenty more have seen share prices and profits climb while families scramble to find the cash needed to afford the constantly-rising prices. For a while, prices started to fall, but the last three days saw something of a rally. Yet that rally is now under pressure, and some quarters are already looking for the next rally to start.

1 DAY AGO