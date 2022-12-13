Read full article on original website
Investopedia
CD Rate Trends, Week of December 12: Rates flat
We recommend the best products through an independent review process, and advertisers do not influence our picks. We may receive compensation if you visit partners we recommend. Read our advertiser disclosure for more info. The top rate on nationally available certificates of deposit (CDs) was stagnant in almost every term...
cryptobriefing.com
Fed Hikes Rates by Only 50 Basis Points, but Remains Hawkish
The U.S. central bank announced today that it was increasing the federal interest rates by 50 basis points. The decision brings rates to a range between 4.25% and 4.50%. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he expected to keep raising rates higher over a longer period of time. The Fed will...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Swing Wildly After Latest Fed Rate Hike
Stocks erased an early morning lead after the central bank indicated it will not begin to cut rates until 2024.
Stocks staged ‘mystery rally’ 60 seconds before inflation numbers hit: report
A surge in trading activity in the 60 seconds before the release of critical November inflation data this week has sparked speculation that the closely watched report was prematurely leaked. Stock futures surged more than 1% just before the November edition of the Consumer Price Index was due for release Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET, according to Bloomberg. Treasury yields also rapidly dropped in a flurry of trades within a short window before the release. The activity suggested that traders were prepping for a positive outcome for the report – a hunch confirmed when it was officially released. Inflation cooled to...
NASDAQ
CD Rates Today: December 13, 2022—Rates Mostly Move Up
Today’s best interest rates on CDs, or certificates of deposit, range as high as 4.59%, depending on the CD’s term. And, the average CD yields are edging higher. Check out the top rates and typical yields being offered on CDs of various durations. Highest CD Rates Today: 1-Year,...
ValueWalk
Natural Gas Prices Are Rising
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department on Tuesday announced that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose only 0.1% in November and 7.1% in the past 12 months. The CPI was lower than economists’ consensus expectation of 0.3%.
Gas prices plunge to new low, expected to keep dropping in 2023: AAA
The national average cost for a gallon of gas fell to $3.26, 52 cents less than a month ago and six cents less than a year ago, according to AAA.
Before the Bell: Trump’s Truth Social Drops, Guardant Health Plunges
Friday's premarket trading session was picking up where Thursday's regular session ended.
tipranks.com
Oil Finishes Lower after Fed Moves
Oil prices have fundamentally shaped the United States, and the rest of the world, for the last several months. Companies like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), and plenty more have seen share prices and profits climb while families scramble to find the cash needed to afford the constantly-rising prices. For a while, prices started to fall, but the last three days saw something of a rally. Yet that rally is now under pressure, and some quarters are already looking for the next rally to start.
thedefiant.io
Trump Drops Self-Styled NFT Trading Cards
Donald Trump may not be a fan of crypto but he has launched “Trump Cards,” an NFT collection featuring pictures of — you guessed it — himself. Priced at $99 apiece, the collection of 45,000 trading cards was minted on the Polygon blockchain and sold out in less than a day.
