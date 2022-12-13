Mike Leach's brief cameo in 'Friday Night Lights' was absolutely perfect

Mike Leach, the legendary college football coach who was always quite comfortable being himself, died Monday night at the age of 61 after complications from a heart condition, according to a statement by Mississippi State, where had served as the football coach since 2020.

The news of his death is heartbreaking and has rocked the college football world. But it has also led to many people sharing some of his best moments, which there are a lot of as Leach always seemed to have something awesome to say about any topic that was ever brought to his attention.

Fans have also been sharing this video of his brief cameo in the great TV show “Friday Night Lights” in which he gave Coach Taylor a great little pep talk at a gas station.

