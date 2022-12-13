ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Cat Country 102.9

These 4 Restaurants in Billings Are the Fanciest According to You

The meaning of the word "fancy" is extremely vague because everybody has a different meaning of the word. It could mean the most expensive, or even having the most extravagant experience. Billings doesn't have a whole lot of fancy places in the traditional sense, but we did ask you on Facebook where you think our fanciest restaurants are in town, and we found your top four.
KULR8

Veterans Park opens its seasonal rink for ice skating

BILLINGS, Mont. - In the Magic City, Parks and Recreation have opened their seasonal ice rink at Veterans Park. Mike Pigg, the Superintendent of Parks, said that setting this ice rink is one of his staff’s favorite seasonal activities. “Every year, we try and provide a skate rink and...
Cat Country 102.9

Single Digit Highs Will Plunge Billings into a Super Deep Freeze

Most of Montana has gone through a massive snowstorm recently but it seems like Billings got a pretty small amount of that snow in comparison to other areas. However, the snow isn't going to be a massive issue this weekend; instead, we're about to see some frigid temperatures starting this weekend that will continue into next week. We hope you'll like single digit highs and negative teens for lows.
103.7 The Hawk

EWW! Billings Area Has Some of the Absolute Worst Stinky Places

Have you ever woken up in Billings and just hated the smell? I'm talking some awful stenches that make it seem like something awful is burning up, or maybe even something much viler, depending on where you live of course. I think I have a few places in and around Billings that are just awful smelling. This is not to say that these places are bad, just stinky.
tsln.com

Vermilion Ranch “Meating Industry Demands” Fall Performance Sale

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs, Greg Goggins, Bill Cook, Ty Thompson. 15 Diamond Ring 4 Year Old Commercial Bred Cows – $2,000. It was a great day for the Goggins family at the Annual Vermilion Ranch “Meating Industry Demands” Fall Performance Sale, held Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at the Public Auctions Yards-Billings, Montana. Congratulations on a great sale!
KULR8

Tips to prep your pipes for winter

Billings, MT- If you plan on traveling or being away from home during the holidays, you can winterize your pipes to ensure you don't come back to a damaged home. It can be as simple as turning off the main water valve and disconnecting any exterior hoses. Andy Pirami owns...
103.7 The Hawk

Vets of Montana Need Very Simple Wishlist Filled This Week in Billings

This charity is asking the Billings greater area to fulfill these Christmas wishes and they are so easy to accomplish. Let’s get all of the stars filled and give back to our vets and their families. Some of these lists include sweatpants, socks, gloves, hats, dog food and treats. This stuff is easy to get and it feels great to help others in need! Make sure to grab an ornament, so you know exactly what to gift.
NewsTalk 95.5

Packs of Homeless Dogs in Montana Need Our Help

Social media is a gem- if you use it wisely. With the age of the internet and social media at our finger tips, it’s easy to get lost in “the highlight reel” of people’s lives. But if we use social media to spread awareness and help others in need, it’s a great tool to get information. I was scrolling through Instagram and noticed photos of extremely skinny dogs eating a deer carcass. Gnarly... And sad.
yourbigsky.com

Billings Shop with a Cop starts Saturday!

It truly is the spirit of giving, and law enforcement officers this time of year are doing just that. The third annual Shop with a Cop event starts Saturday, December 17, with a parade of vehicles as they make their way to the shopping destination, according to the press release.
yourbigsky.com

Is it necessary to warm your car up during the winter?

Is starting your car in the morning really worth it for the few minutes you are in your car? Some experts say that it is unnecessary. According to Car and Driver, modern cars run more efficiently when the driver tries to warm them up. Some laws in the nation are in place for idling cars, and some people can even get tickets for leaving their cars unattended.
