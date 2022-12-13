Read full article on original website
These 4 Restaurants in Billings Are the Fanciest According to You
The meaning of the word "fancy" is extremely vague because everybody has a different meaning of the word. It could mean the most expensive, or even having the most extravagant experience. Billings doesn't have a whole lot of fancy places in the traditional sense, but we did ask you on Facebook where you think our fanciest restaurants are in town, and we found your top four.
KULR8
Veterans Park opens its seasonal rink for ice skating
BILLINGS, Mont. - In the Magic City, Parks and Recreation have opened their seasonal ice rink at Veterans Park. Mike Pigg, the Superintendent of Parks, said that setting this ice rink is one of his staff’s favorite seasonal activities. “Every year, we try and provide a skate rink and...
Billings craftsman turns wood into kitchen masterpieces
From charcuterie to custom-made cutting boards, your holiday shopping became much easier thanks to a Made in Montana entrepreneur.
Single Digit Highs Will Plunge Billings into a Super Deep Freeze
Most of Montana has gone through a massive snowstorm recently but it seems like Billings got a pretty small amount of that snow in comparison to other areas. However, the snow isn't going to be a massive issue this weekend; instead, we're about to see some frigid temperatures starting this weekend that will continue into next week. We hope you'll like single digit highs and negative teens for lows.
EWW! Billings Area Has Some of the Absolute Worst Stinky Places
Have you ever woken up in Billings and just hated the smell? I'm talking some awful stenches that make it seem like something awful is burning up, or maybe even something much viler, depending on where you live of course. I think I have a few places in and around Billings that are just awful smelling. This is not to say that these places are bad, just stinky.
Blizzard hits eastern Montana
While plow crews were hard at work clearing the roads, it didn’t take long in many places for drifting snow to cover them once again.
tsln.com
Vermilion Ranch “Meating Industry Demands” Fall Performance Sale
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs, Greg Goggins, Bill Cook, Ty Thompson. 15 Diamond Ring 4 Year Old Commercial Bred Cows – $2,000. It was a great day for the Goggins family at the Annual Vermilion Ranch “Meating Industry Demands” Fall Performance Sale, held Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at the Public Auctions Yards-Billings, Montana. Congratulations on a great sale!
KULR8
Tips to prep your pipes for winter
Billings, MT- If you plan on traveling or being away from home during the holidays, you can winterize your pipes to ensure you don't come back to a damaged home. It can be as simple as turning off the main water valve and disconnecting any exterior hoses. Andy Pirami owns...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cold days ahead with additional snow
The threat of blowing snow and blizzard conditions remains across Montana's and Wyoming's eastern-most counties at least through Friday morning. By Sunday, everybody gets colder.
KULR8
St. Johns United introduces interactive devices for residents to test drive
Billings, Mt-In a world rapidly advancing with new technology, St. Johns United hopes to give residents a place that empowers them to learn and explore the world around them, with assistive technology. St. Johns United opened their assistive device library. The library gives older adults at St. Johns and the...
Montana Rescue Mission seeing more people, needs items for winter
Lundgren says there has been a huge uptick in homelessness recently across the nation—which is putting a strain on resources.
Montana state veterinarian reports rise in canine brucellosis
The rise is alarming for area animal shelters and rescue operations like Dog Tag Buddies, which pairs dogs with veterans to help treat invisible injuries.
Vets of Montana Need Very Simple Wishlist Filled This Week in Billings
This charity is asking the Billings greater area to fulfill these Christmas wishes and they are so easy to accomplish. Let’s get all of the stars filled and give back to our vets and their families. Some of these lists include sweatpants, socks, gloves, hats, dog food and treats. This stuff is easy to get and it feels great to help others in need! Make sure to grab an ornament, so you know exactly what to gift.
Packs of Homeless Dogs in Montana Need Our Help
Social media is a gem- if you use it wisely. With the age of the internet and social media at our finger tips, it’s easy to get lost in “the highlight reel” of people’s lives. But if we use social media to spread awareness and help others in need, it’s a great tool to get information. I was scrolling through Instagram and noticed photos of extremely skinny dogs eating a deer carcass. Gnarly... And sad.
New Billings group created to help those unable to shovel sidewalks
Justin Voeller put out a call for help on social media and quickly created his own snow buddies group.
yourbigsky.com
Billings Shop with a Cop starts Saturday!
It truly is the spirit of giving, and law enforcement officers this time of year are doing just that. The third annual Shop with a Cop event starts Saturday, December 17, with a parade of vehicles as they make their way to the shopping destination, according to the press release.
KULR8
'We love playing in Billings.' Fergus flies past Billings Central 78-49
BILLINGS- Not long ago, if Fergus basketball beat Billings Central in the Magic City, it was a historic occasion. Things come and go, and on Friday night, it was Fergus who looked like Goliath as they beat Billings Central 78-49 for their third straight win in the Nelles Center. "It...
yourbigsky.com
Is it necessary to warm your car up during the winter?
Is starting your car in the morning really worth it for the few minutes you are in your car? Some experts say that it is unnecessary. According to Car and Driver, modern cars run more efficiently when the driver tries to warm them up. Some laws in the nation are in place for idling cars, and some people can even get tickets for leaving their cars unattended.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dangerously cold air coming
A blast of arctic air will put the area into the deep freeze starting Sunday and lasting through next week.
Billings families receive Christmas gifts from Toys For Tots
The U.S. Marine Corps and volunteers have been helping families find toys and presents during the distribution part of Toys for Tots since Tuesday.
