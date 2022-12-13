Read full article on original website
Mississippi State Will Play Bowl Game in Tampa to Honor the Pirate
The Mississippi State head coach, Mike Leach, died at 61 years old on Monday night. He suffered a heart attack in his home on Sunday night. The Leach family said in a statement: "Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."
Minute of Silence for Coach Leach at Alabama Basketball Game
The entire sports community mourns the sudden death of Mississippi State head football coach, Mike Leach. Several teams and coaches have paid their respects in homage to Leach today, including Alabama Basketball. Before the game against Memphis, Coleman Coliseum called for a moment of silence in honor of him. Fans...
