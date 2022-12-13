The Mississippi State head coach, Mike Leach, died at 61 years old on Monday night. He suffered a heart attack in his home on Sunday night. The Leach family said in a statement: "Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO