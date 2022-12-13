Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Related
14news.com
Feed Evansville community food share held at Hartke Pool
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Organizers with Feed Evansville hosted a community food share event from on Thursday. Over 400 cars could be seen in the distance, all the way back to the Lloyd Expressway before boxes were loaded into people’s vehicles at noon. Food boxes included cans of corn, green beans and peas, as well as a box of stuffing, chicken broth, bread and squash.
Tis the Season for Free Christmas Fun in Owensboro…But You’ll Need to Hurry
Lights. Camera. Action. No, we're not making a movie; I'm getting you ready for holiday festivities. Everywhere you turn, there are lights. Hopefully, the camera on your mobile device works. All that's left is to spring into action and start capturing memories. I'm bowled over by the Christmas lights I've...
14news.com
GaylaCake stopping retail hours, offering new ways to get baked goods
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, GaylaCake officials announced some changes are coming to the bakery. In a Facebook post, officials said they will no longer be offering retail hours, but there are still opportunities for people to get their favorite GaylaCake items. The post reads Gayla will continue, and...
The Publix Supermarket Chain Must Like Kentucky Because We’re Getting Two More
In the 39 years that my dad and I shared space on the planet, I only ever heard him mention three places he liked to shop. Yep, just three. He wasn't much of a shopper, but these places got high marks. Two of them were in Owensboro--Wyndall's Western Wear, or...
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Indiana Winter
As we prepare for what might be a cold and snowy winter, here's something that you might want to know about when it comes to your coffee grounds. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. While, we know for certain, over the next couple of weeks, the temperature will be dropping quite a bit, there's also a possibility of a White Christmas here in the Evansville area. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
Princess Gemma Has Been at an Evansville Shelter for Almost 5 Years – Needs a Christmas Miracle Family
Gemma is an 11-year-old Cane Corso mix female. She is a solid 90 pounds, but there is no body shaming at ITV. In her time with ITV, Gemma has come to rule the roost and our hearts. She is MUCH loved and is generally known as "Princess Gemma." Gemma is a celebrity here at ITV. She gets plush accommodations in her kennel with extra pillows and frequently lounges in the office or roams the front during off hours.
Dreaming of a White Christmas? It May Happen Here in Evansville-Owensboro
If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, there's news brewing that you may be in luck this year here in the Evansville-Owensboro area. This morning, Ron Rhodes (from Eyewitness News) said that one of the long-range forecast models is showing the possibility of snow on Christmas Day!. Now, admittedly, that...
wevv.com
Tri-State Food Bank planning next food distribution event at Bosse Field
Another mobile food distribution event is happening soon for residents in Evansville. Tri-State Food Bank is planning to hold it's next mobile food share event on Wednesday, Dec. 21. It's happening at Bosse Field from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon, or until boxes run out. No ID or requirements...
Kentucky Elementary School Student Shares Her Hilarious Recipe for Pasta
"The apple doesn't fall far from the tree."- Katie Lowe. That's how Katie describers her daughter, Blakely Allen. I mean, look at these two. There's no doubt that Katie and her daughter are two peas in a pod, but that's even more evident in the kitchen. Katie freely admits that she's "no cook, by any means" and apparently that trait has been passed right along to Blakely, who recently had the chance to share her culinary skills (or lack of them) with her class at Wayland Alexander in Ohio County, Kentucky.
wevv.com
GaylaCake announces changes for upcoming year
After a difficult stretch, an Evansville bakery will make changes for the upcoming year. GaylaCake announced Tuesday they have been looking at what works, and doesn't work, for their small business. The bakery says they have been helping the community with life celebrations for the past 9 years and will...
14news.com
Evansville museum to exhibit artifacts found under downtown bookstore
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville museum is working on an exhibit featuring items they found in a recently-discovered space underneath a local bookstore. When the owners of Your Brother’s Bookstore downtown realized there was a secret area underneath their store, they initially thought it was just a unique bit of trivia, but then they realized it could have important ties to the area’s history.
Enjoy a free night out under the Christmas lights in Owensboro
Two things most people like are free things and Christmas! Panther Creek Park has thrown both of those together for one night.
wevv.com
GattiTown at Eastland Mall for sale
The GattiTown location on North Green River Road in Evansville has just been put up for sale according to the Indiana Commercial Real Estate Exchange. The location shows to be 21,500 square feet with the sale price estimated to be $1.75 million. GattiTown, also known as Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, was...
What Kentuckians Really Mean When They Say ‘Let Me Call You Back’
I’m from Kentucky where “let me call you back” means enjoy the rest of your day!- Jay Ball (Chicago-based digital creator). My friend Joseph Hunt, who lives here in Owensboro, shared this post on his Facebook page a few days ago. When I saw it, I immediately took a screenshot of it because I felt personally attacked. I felt like I walked into the post office and saw my own profile pic on an America's Most Wanted poster.
wevv.com
'Guntry Club' to open this weekend in Evansville
A new gun training center and firing range will soon open what they call a "guntry club." Lawman tactical will officially open this weekend at Sunset Plaza on Highway 41. The business will be open Tuesday thru Friday from 9a.m. to 6p.m. and Saturdays from 9a.m. to 5p.m.
Daviess County, Kentucky Community Rallies to Support Family in Need
Recently a father wrote into Christmas Wish asking for help this holiday season. A husband had lost his wife, leaving the family broken. He wants to give his son the best Christmas ever. This is where Firehouse Subs and the Burns Foxes Volleyball team come in. You can eat some delicious food today and know you're helping to heal a local family.
14news.com
What’s that smell? Officials weigh in on smell along Highway 41
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’ve heard from several people wondering what they are smelling in the area of Highway 41 and Lynch. Some people say they smell it all the way up to North High School. We reached out to officials with the Water and Sewer Utility, and they...
wevv.com
Evansville gun shop and firing range to permanently close
Uncle Rudy's Indoor firing range in Evansville will be closed by the end of the year. The firing range's owner took to social media to announce the closure. Uncle Rudy's owner decided to close its doors due to the market conditions. The owner says rising costs are one of the...
14news.com
Officials announce change coming to Bud’s Harley-Davidson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A long time Evansville business is now under new ownership. Officials with Bud’s Harley-Davidson on Morgan Avenue announced they closed up shop for the final time over the weekend. According to a social media post, that happened this past Saturday. The post continues on to...
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
Comments / 2