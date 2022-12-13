Read full article on original website
Take a peek at these Quad Cities-area light displays this holiday season
Looking for a night of holiday spirit and cheer with the family? The Quad City area's multitude of beautiful light displays makes for fun and bright nights!. Holiday light displays are scattered all over the Quad Cities; here's where you can find the biggest and best of them. Don't see...
Quad Cities nonprofit helps Ukrainian refugees settle into new DeWitt home
DEWITT, Iowa — A local nonprofit is helping home Ukrainian refugees settle in the Quad Cities and surrounding areas. Angela Boelens, Augustana professor and founder of Iowa Nice, started putting together the organization in September, just over half a year after Putin's war in Ukraine began. "The organization that...
Did You Know Illinois Is Infamous For Three Weird Christmas Traditions?
When it comes to odd holiday traditions, Illinois is closely linked to three of the weirdest ones. During the holiday season, most families have a whole set of traditions they do each year and many of them may be the same as our neighbors and friends, while others may be vastly different.
This Is The Coldest City In Illinois
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
You Better Think Twice If You Want To Own This Pet in Illinois
It's been more than a decade since I've lived in the Rockford area and for the past 4 years I've been in Montana, but it's nothing like you see on the television series Yellowstone. One part of the TV show that's somewhat accurate is the constant threat of wild animals...
Radio Iowa
A White Christmas will be more than a dream for much of Iowa
The odds of most Iowans having a white Christmas are increasing by the minute. While the holiday is still ten days away, the snow falling across much of the state today will be followed by very cold weather, so whatever falls now will likely stick around at least until December 25th. Meteorologist Jim Lee, at the National Weather Service, says the expected snow accumulation amounts vary across the state.
KCRG.com
Circle K offers discount on fuel Friday for holiday travelers
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Circle K said it plans to offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 3 and 6 p.m. on Friday at participating Iowa gas stations. The discount comes as holiday travelers prepare to hit the road. The convenience store and gas station chain said the...
The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor
The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
'It's magical' | Putnam Museum kicks off return of Polar Express Pajama Party
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Quad City area families are jumping into some festive attire this holiday season as a local tradition makes its comeback. The Polar Express Pajama Party returned to the Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport on Thursday, Dec. 15. The holiday tradition was scaled back for...
Rain ends—snow showers/cold begin
As low pressure developed in Iowa, rains spread east across our area Tuesday night, let up a little during the day Wednesday, and then a second wave of rain came late afternoon/evening. Rains should be moving off to the east early Thursday with storm totals of well over an inch likely in many portions of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
Illinois witness says bright lights 50 feet overhead were disc shaped
Looking through window into night sky.Photo byEdward PoloonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at New Lenox reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering about 50 feet overhead at about 8:37 p.m. on January 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
What’s the most popular slang term in Illinois?
According to the data, both Indiana and Illinois share a "vibe" when it comes to their favorite slang term, but Kentucky prefers to use the word "flex".
First Big Cold Blast Comes To The Quad Cities In Time For Christmas
This is the one article that I dread writing every single winter season. It's the first article talking about how cold it's going to get and to make matters even worse, there are a few chances for some snow before Christmas. If you're excited about a white Christmas, this is fairly good news for you but the extreme cold is bad news for us all.
agupdate.com
Family traditions shine in Christmas cookie recipes
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — This week, some of our past featured cooks share their favorite Christmas cookie recipes. Among them is a specialty foods expert who celebrates her Italian heritage, a pork producer who gives thousands of samples of pork away at farmers markets every year and me — Illinois Farmer Today field editor Phyllis Coulter.
Miss Iowa Could Be Making History This Week
Even if you aren't into "beauty pageants" the Miss America competition will have you rooting for the young woman representing your state. Not trying to play favorites over here, but I know I'll be rooting for Miss Iowa. Her message this year is one that is close to a whole lot of people's hearts.
Illinois Doggie Daycare Santa Photos Will Melt Your Heart
You may think you board your dog at the best doggie daycare in Illinois, but do they take santa photos? I didn't think so!. I don't have a dog, or a cat, or anything that might make me sneeze. I'm allergic to most pets, but you know what I'm not allergic too? Cute photos of pets!
WAND TV
Flurries and colder weather is on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- Much colder weather is on the way to Central Illinois. After reaching the 50s Wednesday, our temperatures will now be below average through Christmas. Two rounds of rain Tuesday and Wednesday brought more than two inches to some hometowns and a widespread inch or more to others. Occasional...
WQAD
Illinois set to resume gas tax increase
The gas tax will resume in January with a 3.1 cent per gallon increase. Another hike will happen that Summer.
Better Not Do This The Next Time It Snows in Iowa
Whether you're a fan of snow this time of the year or not, dealing with snow is just a way of life for the people of Iowa during the winter months. Some people love having snow around the holidays and others wish it stayed 75 degrees year-round. Whether you like having snow or not, driving in it, shoveling it, or snow-blowing it is something Iowans deal with every year.
