Android Headlines
Motorola expands list of phones getting Android 13 update
Motorola initially released a list of phones getting Android 13 back in August. It included only 10 devices on that list, which is not a whole lot. Well, the company has now decided to expand that list. Motorola has expanded its list of phones which are getting Android 13 update.
Android Headlines
Google adds Lens to the Google Site on Android
Google has been implementing Lens into so many different corners of its ecosystem, and it doesn’t seem to be stopping. Now, after being on the market for more than 5 years, Google Lens has finally made it to the Google website on Android. Google introduced Lens back during Google...
Android Headlines
How Android phones are making learning easier in schools
Technology keeps evolving every day and permeates nearly every sector without exception. For instance, the education sector is having a taste of this technological revolution. The significant rise of the ndroid smartphone has proven that the traditional chalkboard and textbook approach to education is fast becoming insufficient for this new generation of learners.
Android Headlines
The latest Galaxy Z Flip 4 ad targets people who are 'on the fence'
Samsung’s digs at Apple can sometimes be the height of entertainment, as the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer competes with the world’s most popular smartphone company. There’s a new Galaxy Z Flip 4 ad that targets people who are on the fence. Both Apple and Samsung heavily...
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro
We’ve compared Google’s Pixel 7 handset to a number of iPhone devices thus far, including both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and even the older iPhone 13 duo. Most people do upgrade their phones every two years, though, so some of you probably have the iPhone 12 Pro in your possession. Well, if you’re thinking of moving to Android, you’re probably looking into Pixels as one of the options. In this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro.
Android Headlines
These exciting features could come with the next Android 13 beta
Even though Android 13 is out in the public, Google still has a beta program for Pixel users to test out new features coming to the platform. The next update we expect to see will arrive in March 2023. However, thanks to 9To5Google, we have an early glimpse of some of the features that may come in the March beta update.
Android Headlines
Check out the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition bundle early
If you take a look at the gallery below the article, you’ll see the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition bundle. Shop Disney India has already listed the product online, providing us with a look at the product. OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition bundle is coming on December 17. For those of...
Android Headlines
FireFox108 lets you save web pages as PDF files
Firefox has remained one of the most popular web browsers on the market despite the dominance of Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. The browser is still adding new features and delivering constant updates. With its latest update, Firefox version 108 now lets you save web pages as PDFs according to Android Police.
Android Headlines
1Edge is an immensely useful floating window app
There are a ton of floating window apps out there, which you can call upon by swiping from one side of the screen. Not all of them work well, though, and very few are as useful as the 1Edge app. 1Edge is a floating window app, and it’s immensely functional...
Android Headlines
The 2023 Honda Accord will launch with Google app integration
The Android community is getting big news regarding the top trim of the coming 2023 Honda Accord. A recent report on this coming vehicle has it that it will support Google built-in integration. This feature will come standard on only the top trim of the coming Accord vehicle line-up. With...
Android Headlines
Valve talks Steam Deck improvements and possible gen 2 hardware
Valve has recently opened up about all things Steam Deck, touching on everything from gen 2 hardware to improvements it’s making for the current machine. In an interview with The Verge, Valve discusses the possibilities of a gen 2 Steam Deck and what that hardware will include. Valve has confirmed that a second-gen Steam Deck will eventually hit the market. Right now it’s just a matter of when. Of course things aren’t so simplistic.
Android Headlines
We have Realme 10s specs before launch
Realme is planning on launching the latest entry into its Realme 10 series of phones. Although this device is launching tomorrow, we have a pretty significant leak today. We have some early insight into the specs for the Realme 10s before tomorrow’s launch. We’re all used to different variants...
Android Headlines
The impressive Tidal DJ session feature is now in its testing phase
The new Tidal DJ session feature has become available exclusively for users on the $20 HiFi Plus payment tier. This feature, which is now in its testing phase, lets users play music for others. With this, a user can share their curated playlists or songs with other users on the platform.
Android Headlines
Yes, Skype is still around, and it just got redesigned
Skype was once one of the most popular apps/services for video calls. Well, at least in some regions. It was flying high, but that was no longer the case. Many people forgot the app is still around, and yet Microsoft just released a new design for it. Skype got redesigned after about a year, as it seems Microsoft still believes in it, despite the fact it’s focusing heavily on Teams now.
Android Headlines
YouTube will warn comment spammers, block repeat abusers
YouTube has announced a new measure to tackle the rampant spam problem on the platform. The company will soon start warning spammers who post violative comments. If a comment violates YouTube’s Community Guidelines, it will be removed and the author of that comment will be warned against making such comments in the future. If they continue the abusive behavior, YouTube will temporarily block comments for them for up to 24 hours.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile is (randomly) giving some customers free lines for Christmas: check to see if you qualify
If all you want for Christmas is a nice little gift from T-Mobile, we have some (more) good news for you after already bringing you word of an avalanche of sweet holiday deals for new and existing users of the "Un-carrier's" mobile and home internet services, as well as non-T-Mo subscribers.
Android Headlines
Apple Is Collaborating With Google And Mozilla To Develop Speedometer 3
Apple, Google, and Mozilla have announced that they are collaborating on the development of Speedometer 3, a benchmark tool that measures the performance of modern web browsers. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the tech industry, as these three companies are some of the biggest players in the field and make three of the most popular browsers in the world: Safari (Apple), Chrome (Google), and Firefox (Mozilla).
Android Headlines
Samsung updates its Quick Share app with new features
Samsung‘s filesharing app Quick Share is getting a new update. Now rolling out via the Galaxy Store, version 13.3.02.10 of the app brings several visual and functional improvements. The official changelog supplied by Samsung mentions four major changes. For starters, the latest version of the app will show devices in the order they were found when searching for new devices. This will make it easier to locate the device you’re looking to share files with.
Android Headlines
Nothing is late with Android 13, here's why
Android 13 officially launched a couple of months ago, and this platform is making its way to more third-party Android manufacturers. One company to release this update to its phone is Nothing, but it’s users have been waiting a while. In an interview with Android Authority, Pei explains this whole delay with getting Android 13 on the Nothing Phone (1).
Android Headlines
Twitter might force users to personalize their ads
According to Platformer, Twitter is working on a new plan to save its ad business by forcing users to opt in to personalized ads. This might be a part of Elon Musk’s plan to make up for the losses after he announced the company is losing $4 million a day.
