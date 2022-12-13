Supersonic air travel takes major step forward as engine maker signs contract with Boom in the US

AVIATION startup Boom Supersonic has plans to develop an engine for its supersonic Overture jet that will cut average air time travel in half.

The engine will be designed and manufactured alongside a unit of Kratos Defense and Security Solutions after Boom was denied by multiple legacy engine makers.

Boom Supersonic’s Overture Jet in fight Credit: AP

Birdseye view of a Boom supersonic Overture jet Credit: Boom Supersonic

These legacy manufacturers included General Electric, Safran, Rolls-Royce and Honeywell International, Reuters reports.

The Overture jet is slated to have between 65 and 88 seats initially priced at business class fares.

The average commercial airliner currently has 138 seats, according to Cars Route.

Boom plans to fly 600 supersonic routes worldwide and prioritizes environmentally sound travel.

The Denver-based flight startup is striving toward net zero carbon travel by 2025 through assets like sustainable aviation fuel.

Boom previously partnered with Air Company, who will provide 5million gallons of SAF per year throughout the Overture flight test program in North Carolina.

This fuel supply is especially significant given that it’s difficult for a supersonic aircraft to achieve fuel efficiency due to its elevated per-passenger takeoff weight, says NASA.

Boom is also looking to solve sound issues surrounding supersonic flight.

Noise stemming from sonic booms is obnoxious and can even harm the hearing of people on the ground, according to NASA.

A sonic boom is a loud noise that occurs when an aircraft travels faster than the speed of sound.

Boom said: “We are designing Overture to meet or exceed all current and anticipated noise rules to mitigate community noise impacts and will only fly supersonic over water to avoid sonic boom impacts over land.

“We are supporting the development of global environmental standards for supersonic airplanes at [the] International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).”

Boom’s also signed purchase deals with American Airlines and United Airlines earlier this year.