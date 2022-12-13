ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
He's going to stirrup trouble! Patrick The Pony launches bid to beat Stormzy, LadBaby and Cliff Richard for Christmas Number 1 with 'bonkers' hit

By Connie Rusk For Mailonline
 5 days ago

While many thought it would be a clash between Mistletoe and Wine V Grime this Christmas, a Shetland pony has launched a surprise bid to reach Number 1.

Patrick The Pony could see off global superstars Cliff Richard and Stormzy to top the charts as his owner Kirk Petrakis gets ready to release a 'bonkers' hit featuring the horse this Saturday.

Cockington's famous 'unofficial mayor' miniature pony will take on the music heavyweights with the song Neigh Hooray - and even has his own music video.

Foaling around: While many thought it would be a clash between Mistletoe and Wine V Grime this Christmas, a Shetland pony named Patrick has launched a surprise bid to reach Number 1

And it may prove to be a night-mare for musical artists as Jon Lennon's childhood friend musician Rod Davis has worked on the lyrics with owners Kirk and Hannah.

Providing betting odds, Ladbrokes said while the chances are currently 50/1 on Patrick scooping the top spot, he could well creep up the charts.

At the moment, the bookmakers revealed LadBaby is the overwhelming favourite at 1/6 with Food Aid, while Cliff's track Heart at Christmas is 33/1, while Stormzy is 40/1.

Mistletoe and Wine V Grime: Cliff's s track Heart at Christmas is 33/1 , while Stormzy is 40/1
Bottoms up! Born on St Patrick's Day, the cheeky pony is partial to Guinness

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: 'Cliff Richard has form when it comes to festive top spots, although recent history suggests anything could happen in the Christmas number one betting.

'So while our traders think Patrick The Pony's got neigh chance, we wouldn't be at all surprised to see him creep up the betting in the next few days.'

Christmas Number 1 odds

LadBaby - 1/6

Sidemen - 7/2

The Pogues - 8/1

Lewis Capaldi - 16/1

Tyson Fury - 16/1

George White - 20/1

Jason Manford - 20/1

Mariah Carey - 20/1

Cliff Richard - 33/1

Stormzy - 40/1

Patrick The Pony - 50/1

Patrick, meanwhile, has already got a celebrity following.

Phillip Schofield back Patrick's debut single after Kirk first sang a verse on the show back in summer.

He said: 'You think that’s bonkers, but that’s so often the best thing about Christmas hits.

'How many of them have been bonkers? I think it has scrubbed up very well since its first appearance on the show.'

Patrick usually runs free in a nearby field but the pair do occasionally try to accustom him to being indoors for when he visits care homes and other places requiring his therapeutic services.

The accompanying music video shows Patrick happily cantering across the field.

It comes after Cliff, 82, talked going up against Stormzy in the race.

Appearing on This Morning last month, Cliff said: 'I don't know Stormzy.'

'I'm going up against the most popular artist today, and I'm still able to compete. I'm really happy about it. I don't know Stormzy. I should say "may the best man win' but I won't in case he does".

When asked why he wanted to do a Christmas album, called Christmas With Cliff, now, he said: 'This is the time to sell records.

'This is the right time.

'It felt right again. Christmas comes every year and you could become a bore.'

  • Neigh Hooray will be released on December 17 on Spotify and iTunes
Clash: Patrick will go against LadBaby in the Christmas charts. LadBaby of Mark Hoyle (centre) and his wife Roxanne, with Martin Lewis, during the recording of the single

All about Patrick The Pony - unofficial mayor and music bid

  • Aged four-years-old and standing just over 2ft tall at the shoulder, Cockington's unofficial mayor is miniature Shetland 'therapy pony' Patrick
  • Born on St Patrick's Day, the cheeky pony is partial to Guinness
  • Patrick took over the role as unofficial mayor from the late Don Mills, a (human) resident who died in 2019
  • The Shetland had his own mayoral robe for the ceremony fashioned from a bright-red horse blanket
  • Now his song being released Neigh Hooray on December 17 on Spotify and iTunes to try to reach Christmas Number 1
  • Patrick will compete with the likes of Cliff Richard, LadBaby and Stormzy in the charts

Daily Mail

Paul Nicholls is looking to win the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day and wrestle back the Irish dominance in jump racing... the 60-year-old's appetite for the sport is undiminished and he still gets 'as much buzz' as he ever did

Paul Nicholls is launching a challenge for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day is nothing new. He has won the centrepiece of the Christmas racing programme a remarkable 12 times. But if the 13-time champion trainer can win it again with any of his three...
Daily Mail

'It could have been a factor': Strictly's Molly Rainford says her stage school background is a reason why she's ended up in the dreaded dance off four times as voters feel she has an unfair advantage

Strictly star Molly Rainford blames her stage school background for her four appearances in the show's dreaded dance off. The singer, 22, who's partnered with pro Carlos Gu, 28, believes voters may feel she has an unfair advantage compared to her rivals, many of whom are new to dancing. But...
Daily Mail

From his own gripping notebooks: How Scotland Yard detective Leonard 'Nipper' Read - whose meticulous work helped put away the notorious Kray twins - snared the East End gangsters as his widow shares his secret police files for the first time

Soho, late 1964, some 18 months before London is anointed the coolest city in the world. Already the first shoots of social revolution are surfacing. The Profumo scandal has toppled the Tories and, with them, Britain’s rigid notions of deference towards authority. Music and fashion are changing, too. The Beatles and The Rolling Stones dominate the charts and hemlines are getting noticeably shorter.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

