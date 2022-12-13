ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

One Georgia City Named Among 'Hardest Working Cities' In U.S

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LYfj0_0jh44XAg00
Photo: Getty Images

Would you say that your city is generally hard-working? The level at which someone works is often measured by hours worked rather than type of work that is done. City unemployment rates are also a large factor in ordering the hardest working cities throughout the country.

According to a list compiled by Wallethub , the hardest working city in Georgia is Atlanta. This city ranks as the 36th hardest working city in the entire country.

Here is what Wallethub had to say about compiling the data to discover the hardest working cities in the entire country:

"In order to determine where the hardest-working Americans live, WalletHub compared 116 of the most populated cities across two key dimensions, “Direct Work Factors” and “Indirect Work Factors.” We evaluated those dimensions using 11 key metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the “hardest-working.” Data for metrics marked with an asterisk (*) were available only at the state level. We then determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample."

For a continued list of the hardest working cities in America visit wallethub.com .

Comments / 3

Related
southarkansassun.com

Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas

Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
GEORGIA STATE
intothelightadventures.com

It is Cotton Pickin Time

It is Cotton Pickin Time the cotton gets picked. Here in Georgia cotton is being harvested and baled up. Plus it is Pecan harvest time here as well. Georgia ranked 2nd in the U.S. in cotton planted acres and 4th in number of bales produced. ● Cotton is the most...
GEORGIA STATE
villages-news.com

Georgia reader says Marjorie Taylor Greene is not crazy

After 70 years on this planet, most of them in Georgia, I have seen the deterioration of individual rights caused by corrupt politicians in office. One of our greatest rights was the right to fair and free elections. The erosion of those rights, and the interference by government entities, which has been brought to our attention lately, give the American people the right under the Constitution, to overthrow a corrupt and illegitimate government. Luckily the American people are long-suffering and seek to change things without that course of action being taken. But it cannot continue. Read the Constitution and The Bill of Rights and you might have second thoughts about calling a true patriot crazy. This is not the government our founders envisioned and we have the right to change it. There is a saying, “The people should never be afraid of the government, the government should always be afraid of the people.” It keeps them honest.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Gov. Kemp bans TikTok from Georgia state-issued devices

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has issued an order banning TikTok from all state devices, according to a memo he sent to State of Georgia agency heads. The governor specified that "every executive branch agency, department, division, bureau, board, authority, and commission in Georgia shall prohibit the use of TikTok, WeChat, and Telegram on all systems and devices (including laptops and mobile devices) that are issued owned, leased, or otherwise controlled by the state or used for state businesses."
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Frigid temperatures on track to arrive for the Christmas holiday

Arctic air building over Canada is expected to pour across the central and eastern U.S. as Christmas nears. The cold blast is forecast to reach southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry a day or two before Christmas, and likely last through the holiday. Can temperatures get cold in Savannah on Christmas?...
SAVANNAH, GA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

196K+
Followers
23K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy