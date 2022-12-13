ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

One Minnesota City Named Among 'Hardest Working Cities' In U.S

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Would you say that your city is generally hard-working? The level at which someone works is often measured by hours worked rather than type of work that is done. City unemployment rates are also a large factor in ordering the hardest working cities throughout the country.

According to a list compiled by Wallethub , the hardest working city in Minnesota is Minneapolis. This city ranks as the 50th hardest working city in the entire country.

Here is what Wallethub had to say about compiling the data to discover the hardest working cities in the entire country:

"In order to determine where the hardest-working Americans live, WalletHub compared 116 of the most populated cities across two key dimensions, “Direct Work Factors” and “Indirect Work Factors.” We evaluated those dimensions using 11 key metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the “hardest-working.” Data for metrics marked with an asterisk (*) were available only at the state level. We then determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample."

For a continued list of the hardest working cities in America visit wallethub.com .

