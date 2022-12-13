Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
theregistrysocal.com
Prologis Plans Nearly 470,000 SQFT Production Campus in Los Angeles’ Arts District
Prologis, an investment and development company based in San Francisco, is hoping to expand its presence in Southern California. The company has recently submitted plans to the City that would turn a current Greyhound bus terminal into a nearly 470,000 square foot production campus – a project that has been dubbed Alameda Crossing.
theregistrysocal.com
Maxxam Enterprises Secures $85MM in Refinancing for 456,390 SQFT Retail Center in Thousand Oaks
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2022 – JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $84.7 million refinancing for Janss Marketplace, a 456,390-square-foot, grocery-anchored regional retail center located in Thousand Oaks, California. JLL represented the borrower, an affiliate of Maxxam Enterprises, to secure the financing with TerraCotta Credit...
theregistrysocal.com
19,850 SQFT Office Property Placed Up for Sale in Santa Monica With Guidance at $16.5MM
A 19,850 square foot commercial building in downtown Santa Monica could serve a potential owner user or for creative office or medical office space after it was recently placed on the market. A property listing for the building from Zacuto Group Commercial Real Estate shows the property is currently available for sale for $16.495 million, or approximately $831 per square foot.
theregistrysocal.com
Republic Floor Signs Lease for 100,000 SQFT Distribution Center in Montebello
LOS ANGELES, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced Republic Floor has signed a long-term lease for a 100,000-square-foot freestanding warehouse/distribution facility in Montebello (Los Angeles), California. Republic Floor, one of the fastest-growing flooring companies in the U.S., is consolidating multiple locations in the area in effort to establish a new North America headquarters located on the West Coast. The company’s new facility is located at 7227 Telegraph Road and offers frontage along Interstate 5 plus immediate freeway access.
theregistrysocal.com
Hill Street Realty Pays $38MM for 86-Unit Apartment Community in Pasadena
Los Angeles-based Hill Street Realty is expanding its holdings across the greater area with the recent acquisition of an 86-unit apartment building in Pasadena. The property was sold for $38 million, or approximately $441,860 per unit, in a deal that closed on Nov. 15. The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America was the seller in the transaction, according to public records.
theregistrysocal.com
122-Room WoodSpring Suites Corona Breaks Ground
ROCKVILLE, Md. — WoodSpring Suites–the industry’s largest economy extended stay brand from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)–continues its successful nationwide expansion with the groundbreaking of the WoodSpring Suites Corona. Situated just an hour south of Los Angeles and expected to open in late 2023, the 122-room...
theregistrysocal.com
Kidder Mathews Welcomes Office Specialist Thomas Patriarca in El Segundo
Los Angeles Calif. (December 14, 2022) – Thomas Patriarca has joined Kidder Mathews in El Segundo, California as Senior Vice President. He brings over 25 years of experience in commercial real estate, specializing in office investments and owner/user properties, as well as landlord & tenant representation, throughout the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area.
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Inland Empire Industrial Market Experiences Continued Growth Despite Economic Uncertainty
Despite overall economic uncertainty, the Inland Empire has continued attracting a variety of firms seeking to consolidate industrial operations into large, “state-of-the-art” facilities, according to Colliers’ 2022 Q3 Inland Empire Industrial Research Report. The Inland Empire represents 35 percent of the total industrial space in greater Los...
foxla.com
Homeless Crisis: Report shows only a third of rooms at Cecil Hotel are occupied
LOS ANGELES - On her first day in office as mayor, Karen Bass declared homelessness a state of emergency in Los Angeles. Now less than a week into her term, concerns are growing over how a hotel for the unhoused is being used. In December 2021, the infamous Cecil Hotel...
Housing In LA Is Expensive. Here Are Resources If You Need Help
Section 8 lottery winners could wait years for assistance, but there are resources for folks.
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. California is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Granny's Attic in Temecula. Keep reading to learn more.
Eater
All Flavor No Grease Chef Asks LA Community for Help After Blaze Takes Out Watts Home
On Sunday night, South LA street food legend and All Flavor No Grease owner Keith Garrett says an electrical fire burned his home in Watts. Garrett posted about the incident on Instagram on Thursday, December 15, and says he’ll resume operations next year. “As I was coming home on Sunday from being ‘Santa Clause’ (sic) for the City of Los Angeles CD9, I got a disturbing call saying my house was on fire,” Garrett wrote on Instagram.
theregistrysocal.com
Transwestern Names Kevin Strobel Director of Engineering for Southern California Region
LOS ANGELES –Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) announces the hiring of Kevin Strobel as the Director of Engineering for the Southern California Region. He is responsible for all engineering operations, technical support, and energy reduction and building sustainability programs across Transwestern’s 18.8-million-square-foot portfolio of assets in the region.
theavtimes.com
Lancaster declares state of emergency against “plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley”
City of Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris (R) and the City Council have declared a state of emergency against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley. This controversial plan has sparked widespread outrage and concern, and Lancaster is taking...
Catch A Wave In The Booming South Bay Food Scene: Here Are 11 New Restaurants To Try
Beautiful views aren't the only thing drawing Angelenos to the region
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside restaurants sell for $4.2 million
Three restaurants in Riverside have been sold for $4.2 million. The fast-food establishments, all next door to each other, were sold in separate transactions, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga, which brokered both deals. Plant Power, at 3940 University Ave., covers 2,250 square feet and sold for...
Five Best Burger Places In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is home to many delicious burger joints, each offering their own unique twists on the classic American sandwich. Here are five of the best burger places in Los Angeles, along with some opinions about what makes them stand out:
Willits News
Giving homeless $500 and shelter has cut Southern California RV camps
The Los Angeles City Council this week signaled its interest in potentially expanding an unusual pilot program underway in the San Fernando Valley aimed at reducing the number of homeless people living in recreational vehicles that have popped up along city streets. The council voted 13-0 on Tuesday, Dec. 13,...
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los Angeles
Make LA your winter wonderland when you head to the best spots to see holiday lights in Los Angeles. Events like Descanso Gardens, Enchanted Forest of Light, The Griffith Park Railroad, and more will help you celebrate the season in light, bright style!!
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Health Department Asks Residents to Mask and Get Boosted
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Pasadena Public Health Department health officer orders have been revised to strongly recommend masking for everyone ages 2 years and older, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor workplaces, indoor public spaces, and public transit. By News Desk. The health officer orders establish threshold criteria that would...
Comments / 0