Colorado State

State pesticide rules protect Coloradans, environment | OPINION

Pesticides play a key role in our daily lives, keeping Coloradans healthy and our lands safe from pests and disease-born damages. Without these tools, it would be impossible for farmers to prevent insects and diseases from destroying farmlands, for schools to protect playgrounds from hazardous weed infestations and public lands to be kept free from insects damaging greenspaces we all share. That’s why it’s so important that Colorado continues down the path of uniform, science-based laws that regulate safe pesticide use.
Republicans lose ground in more than half of state legislative committees

Republicans in the Colorado legislature lost influence in more than half of the General Assembly's committees for the upcoming legislative session after Democrats dominated in the November election. Democrats flipped seven seats from red to blue in November — two in the Senate and five in the House — creating...
Free enterprise will let Colorado achieve its potential | PODIUM

As I sat with my family contemplating all the things I was thankful for at Thanksgiving dinner, despite the record high inflation and looming recession worries during the last year, things didn’t feel so bad. And I’m not alone in that feeling as consumer optimism was high this past week. U.S. shoppers are still expecting to increase their spending this holiday season. Online shoppers already spent a record amount on Thanksgiving sales this year, increasing spending 2.9% year-over-year.
Colorado grant program awards $1.3 million to reduce barriers to the outdoors

More than two dozen organizations throughout the state received over $1.3 million from the latest round of Outdoor Equity Grants announced on Thursday. The grant program uses revenue from the state lottery to support organizations that reduce barriers to Colorado’s outdoors for underserved youth and their families, funding outdoor education programs and conservation opportunities.
January's new egg mandate will burden the poor | Colorado Springs Gazette

Pity the poor when comfortable moralists discover a new virtue. Consider chickens. For most people, eggs are a great and affordable source of nutrition. The Mayo Clinic Health System summarizes the egg as follows:. “One egg contains roughly 75 calories, 5 grams of fat, 6 grams of protein, 0 carbohydrates,...
How we manage wolves is key | Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

We’re finally getting details about the plan to reintroduce wolves to Colorado. While there are some areas of concern, for the most part what Colorado Parks and Wildlife is proposing is cautious, and therefore reasonable. The draft state plan proposes releasing about 30 to 50 wolves in Colorado over...
After nearly a year, cause of Marshall Fire still undetermined

The cause of Colorado's most destructive wildfire won't be known until early next year, the Boulder County Sheriff announced in a news release Thursday. The Marshall Fire tore through unincorporated Boulder County, Superior and Louisville the morning of Thursday, Dec. 30 and was fanned by winds that gusted up to 110 miles per hour in an area which was under extreme drought. The fire, which ignited in a rural residential area southeast of the city of Boulder, killed two people, torched more than 6,000 acres and destroyed 1,156 homes and businesses.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO

