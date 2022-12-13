The cause of Colorado's most destructive wildfire won't be known until early next year, the Boulder County Sheriff announced in a news release Thursday. The Marshall Fire tore through unincorporated Boulder County, Superior and Louisville the morning of Thursday, Dec. 30 and was fanned by winds that gusted up to 110 miles per hour in an area which was under extreme drought. The fire, which ignited in a rural residential area southeast of the city of Boulder, killed two people, torched more than 6,000 acres and destroyed 1,156 homes and businesses.

