FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mitchell Park Domes repair, demolition estimates ordered
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors on Thursday ordered new estimates for what to do with the Mitchell Park Domes. For now, the decision whether to demolish, fix or renovate the Domes is on hold. The landmark's future is in limbo with months of research to come. There...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March
Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March with the goal of bringing Milwaukee’s south side a taste of Poland – And they’ve been very successful in achieving that. Brian Kramp is with the couple who makes their customers feel like they’re entering a home rather than a store.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
What if all this December rain fell as snow instead?
Depending on how you look at it, southeastern Wisconsin has either gotten very lucky or incredibly ripped off when it comes to snow in December this year. Thanks to warm Lake Michigan air and variable low tracks, we've missed out on some big snow potential that instead has fallen as rain.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
White Christmas forecast, southeastern Wisconsin could see snow
Christmas is just around the corner, and what does everyone want? SNOW!. With Wisconsin being in the northern portion of the U.S., people assume that snow is very likely for the holiday season. However, looking at the winter climatology for this area, we can see that this is not always true.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
80 Wisconsin domestic violence deaths in 2021, 'too many people dying'
MILWAUKEE - In Wisconsin, domestic violence claimed 80 lives in 2021. A Milwaukee town hall meeting Thursday, Dec. 15, organizers called this an all-hands-on-deck situation. "You’ve got one woman took 23 bullets," said Antonia Norton, The ASHA Project director and founder. "Another took 10 bullets, nine bullets, run over, set on fire, throats cut."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Animals seized from Milwaukee home, man charged after 100+ found
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with 12 total counts after police said more than 100 animals were rescued from his home Saturday, Dec. 10. Prosecutors accuse 46-year-old Larry McAdoo of keeping a variety of animals – including dogs, turtles and alligators – in poor condition at his home near 9th and Hadley.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
American Family Field burglary; spring training keys, more stolen
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with burglary of a building or dwelling. That building is American Family Field, and prosecutors say he stole more than a few souvenirs. While the Brewers won both games of their Sept. 8 doubleheader, it may have been a swing and a miss for Justin Bloedorn. The 25-year-old is accused of stealing from a restricted area of the stadium after the game.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's rising crime, police feel change in community: 'Not normal'
MILWAUKEE - It’s late October in Milwaukee. Sergeant Christopher Jackson is starting his shift at Milwaukee Police District 7 on Fond du Lac Avenue. FOX6 News joined Sgt. Jackson in the squad car as he starts his patrol. The night starts quiet, but it does not last long. Sgt....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police recover 31 'likely stolen' packages
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police said 31 "likely stolen" packages were recovered after a tip from a resident reporting a theft in progress. According to police, the caller on Wednesday, Dec. 14 watched his package being stolen on his doorbell camera. Wauwatosa police found the vehicle involved. They said it...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
The Kooky Cooky House back at Bayshore
For many in our area, The Kooky Cooky House is a treasured memory from years gone by, one that celebrates the joy of being a kid mixed with spreading some holiday cheer. Brian Kramp is in Glendale at Bayshore where the Kooky Cooky House is back for a new generation to create new and special memories.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Water Street shooting victim's family still waiting for answers
MILWAUKEE - The family of a young woman shot and killed in downtown Milwaukee last year is praying for a Christmas miracle. They've already experienced two setbacks in the case, the latest coming within the past week. Diamond Arberry's family said she was an innocent victim who got caught in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting, 16-year-old now charged
RACINE, Wis. - A 16-year-old boy has now been charged as an adult in connection to a June 2 shooting at Racine's Graceland Cemetery. Prosecutors have now charged Luis Granados III of being involved. Lamarion Blair, 20, was also previously charged with 49 counts in connection to the shooting. Prosecutors...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County brick attack, suspect dead after injuring self: sheriff
TOWN OF DOVER, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office said three people were hospitalized – including a suspect with a "lengthy and violent criminal history" who later died – after a series of events Friday, Dec. 16. Deputies were first called to an incident on Britton Road...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield hit-and-run; Muskego man pleads no contest
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Muskego man accused in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a Greenfield boy pleaded no contest Friday, Dec. 16. Walter Grebe was charged with one count of hit-and-run involving great bodily harm. According to a criminal complaint, Greenfield police were called to the intersection of Loomis...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide suspect police lost track of arrested in Texas
The Milwaukee homicide suspect police lost track of at the hospital months ago was arrested by US Marshals in Texas. He's accused of driving 94 mph in a 35 mph zone, crashing into and killing Joseph Papia, 71, a Milwaukee grandfather.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee letter carrier robberies preceded postal worker's murder
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed Milwaukee postal worker Aundre Cross as he delivered mail near 65th and Lancaster on Dec. 9. The letter carrier union says Cross' murder is heartbreaking and terrifying, but the job is becoming more dangerous. The union in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting, crash on Milwaukee's northwest side; men sentenced
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men have now been sentenced to prison for a shooting and head-on crash that happened on the city's northwest side in March. Josue Melendez, 19, pleaded guilty in November to discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a person. He was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of extended supervision.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dating app 'predator' Timothy Olson's attorney removed from case
FRANKLIN, Wis. - The attorney for Timothy Olson, the man charged with burglary and allegedly kidnapping a Greendale woman – holding her for hours and stealing her identity – has been removed from the case. Olson, 52, had a preliminary hearing in Milwaukee County court scheduled for Wednesday...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha fire investigated as arson; father, son dead
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say an apartment building fire that left two dead early Sunday morning, Oct. 30, was intentionally set. It has been a month and a half after the tragedy, and new clues only bring even more questions to the death of a father and his 1-year-old son.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 8, police arrest 2
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating at least seven different shootings that happened Tuesday, Dec. 13. Eight people were wounded in the shootings, and police said two people were arrested. 27th and Meinecke. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries after being shot...
