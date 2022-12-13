Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Targeting Blues Captain: Big Price, but Worth It
It seems as if the rumour mill keeps getting more interesting by the hour with the NHL Trade Deadline coming in March and it’s not even Christmas yet. With that in mind, there’s always chatter going on with some of the top names. Recently, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun...
The Hockey Writers
5 Bruins with Unexpected Starts in 2022-23
When the puck dropped on the 2022-23 season against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Oct.12, nobody envisioned that the Boston Bruins would be at the top of the NHL with a 23-4-1 record. Two of their top four defensemen and their first-line left wing and leading scorer from last season began the season sidelined as they recovered from off-season surgeries. Add in a first-year coach in Jim Montgomery, the Bruins were just hoping to tread water until they got fully healthy.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights Should Target These 3 Blackhawks in Trades
Thursday night’s tilt between the Vegas Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks represents a study of opposites. The Golden Knights are the best team in the Western Conference, while the Blackhawks hold a narrow, one-point edge on the Anaheim Ducks to remain out of the West’s basement. The two clubs are separated by 25 points and have two very clear, contrasting directions ahead of them.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Murray, Samsonov & Hollowell
What a month the Toronto Maple Leafs have had. On Nov. 11, they lost in regulation to the Pittsburgh Penguins. However, since that game, the team has gone on a consecutive point-gaining streak for the ages. In fact, it’s been the longest streak for any Maple Leafs’ team since the 2003-04 season – 19 years ago.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: York, DeAngelo, Tortorella Sits Hayes
The Philadelphia Flyers continue to slide down the slippery slope of the NHL standings with a brutal lack of offense and an inability to match the skill of their opponents. They began their four-game road trip with overtime losses against the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 9 and the Arizona Coyotes on Dec. 11. They followed it up with a 3-2 regulation loss against the Colorado Avalanche, but they fought hard to earn one victory to close out the trip against the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 15. They own a better point percentage than just five NHL teams.
Clayton Keller, Coyotes rally past reeling Islanders
Clayton Keller was credited with two goals Friday night for the host Arizona Coyotes, who overcame a two-goal, first-period deficit
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Should Trade for Defenseman John Klingberg
The Buffalo Sabres are currently struggling to make any headway towards a playoff spot this season, and it is largely in part to their defense being inexperienced. The only defensemen that they have on the roster with more than a season’s worth of games are Rasmus Dahlin (304), Henri Jokiharju (229), Ilya Lyubushkin (228), and Jacob Bryson (135), and on top of that, they continue to need to insert fringe NHL defenders when any of the aforementioned players goes down with an injury. For a team that is trying to gain momentum and use the scoring weapons they have to make a playoff push, they need to add a veteran defenseman that knows what it takes to win key games.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks’ Disastrous First 30 Games: By the Numbers
The Anaheim Ducks hit the 30-game mark of the 2022-23 season on Dec. 13 with a 7-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. With a 7-20-3 record, the Ducks are firmly at the bottom of the NHL standings, one point behind the Chicago Blackhawks but with three more games played.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors; Kings, Ducks, Oilers, Jets, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings had a couple of scouts checking out two teams. Meanwhile, are the Anaheim Ducks the team that is looking most closely at Jesse Puljujarvi? It sounds like the Ducks and Oilers have already had conversations. Could Jonathan Toews finish his...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 4-2 Loss to the Sabres – 12/15/22
The Colorado Avalanche welcomed the Buffalo Sabres to Ball Arena in Denver Thursday (Dec. 15) for the second. and final regular-season meeting between the two teams. The Avalanche got the better of the Sabres in a wild game two weeks ago in Buffalo with a 6-4 win, but couldn’t get the job done at home last night.
The Hockey Writers
4 Canadiens Prospects Who Earned an NHL Call-Up
There will soon be opportunities for some of the Montreal Canadiens’ prospects playing at the American Hockey League (AHL) level. As injuries are mounting, with David Savard and Sean Monahan joining the list of wounded players, roster spots become available. Also, with the trade deadline approaching, there is no doubt that general manager (GM) Kent Hughes has several deals in the works which will create even more need for call-ups.
The Hockey Writers
The NHL Blueprint for Goaltending Success in 2022-23
In the NHL, teams need reliable goaltending to see success and good goaltenders are pivotal to a strong regular season and playoff run. However, how goaltenders are used and how often they start games are just as important to a team’s success. A lot of teams have talent in the net, but the decision to go with an unquestioned number one starter and a backup or two players that split starts can be the difference between a first-place roster and a non-playoff one.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers & Ducks Discussion Signals a Puljujarvi Trade Is Likely
It is approaching the time of the NHL season when every general manager (GM) starts to really evaluate where their team is at and what can be done that season. For the Edmonton Oilers, the best course of action is trading winger Jesse Puljujarvi, in order to help themselves upgrade for a playoff run. For the Anaheim Ducks, it’s sell, sell, sell.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Goalie Report: Bruins, Sabres, Hurricanes, Wild, Oilers, More
While the rest of the world anticipates an opportunity to slow down following the rush of the holiday season, activity around the NHL is full steam ahead. Fittingly, as their play often sets the tone for any given contest, it’s the goalies who are navigating the way for each respective franchise.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Huberdeau Struggling to Adapt to Sutter’s Systems
When it was announced that the Calgary Flames had signed Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million deal with an average annual value of $10.5 million, the only concern some had were in regard to the final few years of the deal. What absolutely no one could have possibly imagined, however, was that it may turn into a bad deal before it even kicks in.
The Hockey Writers
A Blues Sit-Down with The Hockey News’ Ryan Kennedy
The St. Louis Blues organization is in a state of limbo and intrigue when it comes to the overall direction of the club. On Wednesday (Dec. 14), I had the pleasure of having a conversation with Ryan Kennedy, Editor-in-Chief of The Hockey News to discuss the Blues’ season, and the future outlook of the franchise.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Ovechkin, Toews, Johnson, Canada
Given that the Chicago Blackhawks have lost six in a row, eight of nine, and 12 of their last 14, there might not appear to be much for the club to celebrate these days. Fortunately for onlookers, all it takes is digging a little deeper to infuse some optimism into their narrative.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Should Not Trade for Canucks’ Horvat
The Columbus Blue Jackets 2022-23 season has been abhorrent. After signing Johnny Gaudreau in the offseason, expectations may have been inflated a bit, but no one expected them to be last place in the Eastern Conference two weeks before Christmas. The team is weak throughout the roster and looking for whatever help they can get. However, finding a long-term legitimate centreman may be at the top of their list of needs.
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes’ 5-0-1 Road Trip Can Be Season’s Turning Point
While the saying is so overused it’s basically a cliche at this point, at times it can still be hard not to overreact to a small sample size. Puck luck sometimes just doesn’t go a team’s way. Injuries and slumps can compound the issues, and the mental aspect probably impacts the team in question as well. Then, a break or one little stretch sees a light bulb switch on, and those struggles feel like distant memories.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Should Benefit From Tyler Johnson’s Return to Lineup
The Chicago Blackhawks have been in a downward spiral since their miraculous 4-2-0 start. They’ve lost 12 of their last 13 games with few bright spots. However, the team got a boost this past week when Tyler Johnson returned to the lineup for Tuesday’s (Dec. 13) 7-3 loss to the Washington Capitals after missing seven weeks with an ankle injury. For a struggling Blackhawks club, this is a positive.
