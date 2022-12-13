Thanks in large part to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, modern moviegoing audiences have been primed to expect a little treat at the end of their cinema experience. That treat? Some kind of scene, tease, cameo, after the film's credits finish rolling. Marvel has used this to reveal new characters or tease upcoming franchise installments, so fans might be wondering if Avatar: The Way of Water, which is also owned by Disney, might deploy the same technique to give fans a little morsel ahead of Avatar 3, given how much they had to wait between Avatar and this first sequel.

