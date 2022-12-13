Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings marked another chapter in the phenomenon that is Tage Thompson. The Sabres struggled through the first two periods, managing a measly 15 shots and producing very little offensive output whatsoever. The third period was a completely different story, however. Thompson scored just over a minute into the period with a shot that he couldn’t have placed into the top left corner any more precisely. That was goal number 22 on the season, and he followed it up with number 23 later in the third period, where they absolutely dominated. If there was any uncertainty before the season started, it can now be put to bed: Thompson is a legitimate superstar, and he drives their offense night in and night out.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO