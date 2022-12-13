Read full article on original website
David A. Barbee
David A. Barbee, 87, husband of Peggy Cornwell Barbee, passed away unexpectedly on December 15, 2022, at his home. in Cape Charles, VA. A celebration of life service for David will be held in the spring. Online condolences may be sent to the family at. www.doughtyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral...
Linda Jones
Funeral services for Linda Jones of Princess Anne, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at St. Charles Cemetery, Chance, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
Raymond Johnson
Funeral services for Mr. Raymond Johnson, of Snow Hill, MD will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at Mt. Wesley U.M. Church, Snow Hill, MD. Rev Frances Fitchett will be the Eulogist. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
Mr. Alvin K. Kellam of Parksley
Funeral services for Mr. Alvin K. Kellam, also known as “Snookums” of Parksley, will be conducted Saturday at 3PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Pastor Martha Bailey officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday from 2pm until 3pm from the funeral home. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
Mrs. Mary F. Waters of Horntown
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary F. Waters of Horntown will be conducted Saturday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Dr. Lisa Johnson officiating. Interment will be in the Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery, Horntown. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4PM t0 5PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
Proposal for Onancock School creates controversy
There’s an uproar in Onancock and it’s not from the 500-person pavilion that is being erected behind the Historic Onancock School. It’s from residents who say they haven’t received enough information about the goings-on at the 100-year-old structure that is rented from the town by a mostly volunteer group that has hosted an art center there for 16 years.
Onancock man sentenced in murder of Alvin Lee Derek Rogers
A 19-year-old man was sentenced to a decade in prison Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for attempted armed robbery in connection with events that lead to the May 2019 murder of 40-year-old Alvin Lee “Derek” Rogers of Belle Haven. Four years of the term was suspended for Lavar...
Northampton sends mitigation bank proposal to Planning Commission
The Northampton Board of Supervisors sent a proposal from staff on wetlands banks to the Planning Commission at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled Board meeting. Zoning Administrator Susan McGhee informed the Board that County Administrator Charlie Kolakowski, County Attorney Bev Leatherbury and she had met with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the Army Corps of Engineers who advised them they had the tools to regulate or outright ban the use in the County.
Onancock School to hold public forum on proposed Performance Pavilion
A public forum regarding plans for Onancock Historic School’s performance pavilion will be offered at 7. p.m. Wednesday in the school’s main gallery room at 6 College Avenue. Following the presentation, a question-and-answer session will be open to all. Those who cannot attend in person, can join the...
All Shore teams fall on the road in Thursday night basketball
The Arcadia Lady Firebirds traveled to play St Peter & Paul from Easton, Maryland on Thursday night. The Lady Firebirds lost the game by a score of 58 to 21. The Lady Firebirds will be in action on Friday as they host Colonel Richardson. The Nandua Lady Warriors traveled to...
SWAP SHOP THURSDAY DECEMBER 15, 2022
PROPERTY: SEASIDE RD, PAINTER, VA 5.5 acres Two acres cleared. Would make a great mini-farm, organic farm, or homestead. Back of property borders on hundreds of acres of forest. Property has a 1,200 sq ft steel-sided pole building with concrete floor. Call Bill in Onancock at: 757-454-2455 to talk about...
Nandua Swim Team splits at meet with Cambridge South Dorchester
The Nandua High School Boys and Girls swim teams capped the early season meets off with a split meet against Cambridge South Dorchester on Wednesday 12/13. The girls came out on top with a score of 88-18 and the boys team fell short with a score of 55-65. The teams...
Northampton Schools dismissing students early today
Northampton County Public Schools will be releasing students early Wednesday December 14 for teacher professional development. Northampton High and Middle School will be releasing students will be releasing students at 1:00 p.m. and Kiptopeke and Occohannock at 1:30 p.m.
Accomack Board postpones amendment regarding tax incentives for volunteer fire personnel
The Accomack County Board of Supervisors postponed approving a proposal by the Fire Commission that would have expanded the number of staff eligible for a tax break on one vehicle. The original amendment that would allow for the tax exemption for those who regularly respond to fire calls as determined by the Fire Chief or Executive Officer was passed in September. It was presented to the Fire Commission which voted unanimously to oppose the plan wanting to expand it to include most fire department members.
Northampton grapples with employee retention
The Northampton Board of Supervisors heard two presentations at Tuesday night’s meeting centering around employee retention. The first came from Sheriff David Doughty, who asked to add $2 per hour pay for ‘on call’ investigators, patrol supervisors, animal control, jail transport staff and K-9 officers. Doughty, in speaking with the board, said when he had staff on call but not on duty, “they could not go anywhere with their family.”
18 year old Quinby man under arrest for shooting at Accomack Sheriff’s Deputies
An 18 year old Quinby man is under arrest after allegedly firing shots at two Accomack County Sheriff’s Deputies. According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on December 14, 2022 at approximately 3:56 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a verbal domestic between mother and son on Creek View Lane in Quinby.
Domestic dispute results in shots fired at Accomack officers
Two officers with the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office came under fire Wednesday evening. Two officers with the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a domestic dispute in Quinby. Once they arrived on the scene, a suspect opened fire. The suspect is in custody. No injuries...
Tuesday night basketball update
The Nandua Boys Basketball team hosted Norfolk Christian on Tuesday. The Warriors won the game by a score of 72 to 39. The Warriors move to 4-1 on the season and will be in action on Thursday as they travel to face the Salisbury School. The Arcadia Firebirds traveled to...
