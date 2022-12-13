The Accomack County Board of Supervisors postponed approving a proposal by the Fire Commission that would have expanded the number of staff eligible for a tax break on one vehicle. The original amendment that would allow for the tax exemption for those who regularly respond to fire calls as determined by the Fire Chief or Executive Officer was passed in September. It was presented to the Fire Commission which voted unanimously to oppose the plan wanting to expand it to include most fire department members.

