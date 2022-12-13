Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
“Sucked the barn away”: Overnight storms sweep across Cox City, portions Grady County
As a tornado touched down overnight in Wayne, Oklahoma, severe weather also sweeped across other portions of the state, leaving significant damage, including Grady County.
Edmond: Jackknifed semi-truck causes heavy traffic
Oklahomans can expect to experience traffic delays on I-35 and Danforth as emergency crews continue to remove a semi-truck that is in the median and into a cable barrier.
blackchronicle.com
An early Winter-Like storm system to bring heavy snow to portions of Oklahoma!
Good Morning! Winter Storm Warnings for western, southwestern and central Oklahoma generally to the west and southwest of OKC. A Winter Weather Advisory for OKC Metro. Heaviest snow in the Winter Storm Warning up to 6 inches! In the Winter Weather Advisory a trace to 2 inches on elevated surfaces. Temperatures will stay above freezing so that roads are mostly going to be wet in the Winter Weather Advisory including OKC. In the Winter Storm Warning roads could become slick and hazardous with heavier snowfall rates. The timing for OKC is a rain / snow mix starting around lunchtime and ending west to east early this evening. Stay tuned to the very latest updates since the track of this developing storm could still wiggle north or south.
KOCO
Building collapses after large fire sparks in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Large flames caused a building to collapse Thursday morning near Interstate 44 in northwest Oklahoma City. Around 8:30 a.m., more than 50 firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire at a vacant building near I-44 and Northwest 40th Street. The flames and heavy black smoke could be seen from the interstate.
news9.com
Authorities On Scene Of Midwest City Rollover Crash
Midwest City emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash involving two vehicles that happened at around 7 a.m. Wednesday near Southeast 29th street and South Midwest Boulevard. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time. This is a developing story.
news9.com
Hannah's Thursday Morning Forecast
News 9's Hannah Scholl has a look at your Thursday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!
news9.com
Fire Breaks Out At Abandoned Home In SE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City firefighters say a fire broke out at an empty house overnight in Southeast Oklahoma City. According to officials, the blaze broke out around 11 p.m. on Wednesday near Southeast 30th Street and South Lindsay Avenue. Crews say the flames grew so large that an additional structure also caught...
Two rescued from jackknifed semi-truck in OKC
Two people were rescued after a semi-truck jackknifed on a busy Oklahoma roadway.
Police respond to fatal car wreck near SW 134th & Pennsylvania Ave
Police are responding to a fatal car accident near southwest 134th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
news9.com
Firefighters Battle House Fire In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a house fire that broke out in the early-morning hours on the northwest side of the city on Thursday. According to fire officials, the blaze broke out at a home near Northwest 83rd Street and Lakeaire Drive. Officials say nobody was injured, and it is...
blackchronicle.com
Luxury Oklahoma City neighborhood pond allegedly filled with stolen city water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has had 24 days of triple digit heat and many communities around the state are asking residents to ration water use. KFOR News 4 has confirmed an OKC Utilities Department investigation into an alleged water bandit in far western Oklahoma City. The scene of...
news9.com
Firefighters: NW OKC Building Collapses During Fire
Oklahoma City firefighters responded to the scene of a three-alarm commercial fire Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Firefighters said the fire happened at around 8:26 a.m. at a vacant two-story building near Northwest 39th Street and North Young Boulevard. The building affected collapsed and was a total loss, firefighters...
news9.com
OCPD Clears Scene After Reports Of Armed Man In Downtown Oklahoma City
A man was seen at a parking garage near the Oklahoma County Courthouse carrying what appeared to be a rifle, prompting a search by law enforcement for nearly two hours Friday afternoon in downtown Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said someone spotted the man in the parking garage...
news9.com
Convergence Groundbreaking Ceremony Scheduled For Wednesday Morning
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Convergence development, this future site of the MAPS 4 Innovation Hall, a park and hotels, is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The development aims to be "the heart of Oklahoma City’s Innovation District. Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt will be in attendance to present a commemorative time capsule.
news9.com
Oklahoma City Man Killed In Kay County Crash
An Oklahoma City man has died from his injuries after a crash in Kay County on Monday. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Darrel Warren was driving westbound on State Highway 15 towing a 24-foot bumper pull-style trailer. At some point, the truck veered off the roadway causing Warren to overcorrect which troopers say steered the truck into a broadside and enter the eastbound lane. Then, a second vehicle slammed into Warren's car spinning it almost 180 degrees.
State, federal agents investigate Chickasha business after hand sanitizer fueled fires
Agents with the State Department of Environmental Quality and federal agents with the Environmental Protection Agency were seen investigating a Chickasha business that’s been fined millions of dollars by the state.
news9.com
Norman Man Dies In Crash Near Wagoner
The highway patrol says a Norman man died after crashing his semi Monday morning outside Wagoner. OHP says it happened along Highway 69 just north of the Muskogee Turnpike. OHP says Jeremy Daley went off the road, hit a utility and then an embarkment. He was pronounced dead on the...
KOCO
Police search for suspect, arrest two juveniles after traffic stop in Moore
MOORE, Okla. — A suspect is on the loose, and two juveniles were arrested Thursday morning after a traffic stop in Moore. Police told KOCO 5 that they pulled over a driver near Northwest 24th Street and Queensbury Road for "basic traffic violations." A man ran from the scene during the stop, dropping a gun in the street and jumping fences.
KOCO
Federal agents investigate Chickasha construction company
CHICKASHA, Okla. — Federal agents were in Chickasha Tuesday to investigate a construction company accused of burning and illegally burying hand sanitizer. Nearly three months ago, Oklahoma's Department of Environmental Quality announced Bordwine Development would be fined $6.6 million for improperly storing hand sanitizer after a warehouse full of the sanitizer burned for more than a day in early August.
