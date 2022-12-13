ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calumet, OK

blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

An early Winter-Like storm system to bring heavy snow to portions of Oklahoma!

Good Morning! Winter Storm Warnings for western, southwestern and central Oklahoma generally to the west and southwest of OKC. A Winter Weather Advisory for OKC Metro. Heaviest snow in the Winter Storm Warning up to 6 inches! In the Winter Weather Advisory a trace to 2 inches on elevated surfaces. Temperatures will stay above freezing so that roads are mostly going to be wet in the Winter Weather Advisory including OKC. In the Winter Storm Warning roads could become slick and hazardous with heavier snowfall rates. The timing for OKC is a rain / snow mix starting around lunchtime and ending west to east early this evening. Stay tuned to the very latest updates since the track of this developing storm could still wiggle north or south.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Building collapses after large fire sparks in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Large flames caused a building to collapse Thursday morning near Interstate 44 in northwest Oklahoma City. Around 8:30 a.m., more than 50 firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire at a vacant building near I-44 and Northwest 40th Street. The flames and heavy black smoke could be seen from the interstate.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Authorities On Scene Of Midwest City Rollover Crash

Midwest City emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash involving two vehicles that happened at around 7 a.m. Wednesday near Southeast 29th street and South Midwest Boulevard. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time. This is a developing story.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
news9.com

Hannah's Thursday Morning Forecast

News 9's Hannah Scholl has a look at your Thursday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Fire Breaks Out At Abandoned Home In SE Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City firefighters say a fire broke out at an empty house overnight in Southeast Oklahoma City. According to officials, the blaze broke out around 11 p.m. on Wednesday near Southeast 30th Street and South Lindsay Avenue. Crews say the flames grew so large that an additional structure also caught...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Firefighters Battle House Fire In NW Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a house fire that broke out in the early-morning hours on the northwest side of the city on Thursday. According to fire officials, the blaze broke out at a home near Northwest 83rd Street and Lakeaire Drive. Officials say nobody was injured, and it is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Firefighters: NW OKC Building Collapses During Fire

Oklahoma City firefighters responded to the scene of a three-alarm commercial fire Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Firefighters said the fire happened at around 8:26 a.m. at a vacant two-story building near Northwest 39th Street and North Young Boulevard. The building affected collapsed and was a total loss, firefighters...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Convergence Groundbreaking Ceremony Scheduled For Wednesday Morning

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Convergence development, this future site of the MAPS 4 Innovation Hall, a park and hotels, is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The development aims to be "the heart of Oklahoma City’s Innovation District. Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt will be in attendance to present a commemorative time capsule.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma City Man Killed In Kay County Crash

An Oklahoma City man has died from his injuries after a crash in Kay County on Monday. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Darrel Warren was driving westbound on State Highway 15 towing a 24-foot bumper pull-style trailer. At some point, the truck veered off the roadway causing Warren to overcorrect which troopers say steered the truck into a broadside and enter the eastbound lane. Then, a second vehicle slammed into Warren's car spinning it almost 180 degrees.
KAY COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Norman Man Dies In Crash Near Wagoner

The highway patrol says a Norman man died after crashing his semi Monday morning outside Wagoner. OHP says it happened along Highway 69 just north of the Muskogee Turnpike. OHP says Jeremy Daley went off the road, hit a utility and then an embarkment. He was pronounced dead on the...
WAGONER, OK
KOCO

Police search for suspect, arrest two juveniles after traffic stop in Moore

MOORE, Okla. — A suspect is on the loose, and two juveniles were arrested Thursday morning after a traffic stop in Moore. Police told KOCO 5 that they pulled over a driver near Northwest 24th Street and Queensbury Road for "basic traffic violations." A man ran from the scene during the stop, dropping a gun in the street and jumping fences.
MOORE, OK
KOCO

Federal agents investigate Chickasha construction company

CHICKASHA, Okla. — Federal agents were in Chickasha Tuesday to investigate a construction company accused of burning and illegally burying hand sanitizer. Nearly three months ago, Oklahoma's Department of Environmental Quality announced Bordwine Development would be fined $6.6 million for improperly storing hand sanitizer after a warehouse full of the sanitizer burned for more than a day in early August.
CHICKASHA, OK

