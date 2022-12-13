Read full article on original website
Karen Sawyer, 60; incomplete
Karen Sawyer, 60, of Morehead City, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
James Guthrie, 88; incomplete
Captain James "Jimmy" B. Guthrie, US Army Retired, 88, of Beaufort, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Joseph Washington Sr., 90; incomplete
Joseph Washington, Sr., 90 of Morehead City, died Wednesday December 14, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Alice Guthrie, 90; service Dec. 19
Alice Elizabeth "Betty" Guthrie, 90, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, December 19th at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Area Death Notices - Dec. 14. 15 & 16
Karen Sawyer, 60, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care, of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Joseph Washington, Sr., Morehead...
Deanna Smith, 82; service Dec. 18
Deanna Jensen Smith, 82, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, December 18th at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., Sunday, December 18th at Munden Funeral Home.
David Duncan, 71; service Dec. 20
GySgt, David Alan Duncan, USMC Retired, 71, of Havelock, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. A celebration of David's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20th at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Penny Metzger, 62; private service
Penny Darlene Metzger, 62, of Emerald Isle, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Penny will be laid to rest privately at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit...
Kathryn Long, 60; service Dec. 17
Kathryn "Kathy" Long, 60, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Kathy was born on May 29, 1962, in Bethel,...
Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
Kuma Sushi, New Bern, NC
Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area. Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area.
Churches spread Christmas cheer
BEAUFORT — There was a flurry of activity Friday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church as members rushed back and forth loading wrapped gifts into vehicles for delivery to children and senior citizens for Christmas. A similar scene was playing out at First Methodist Church in Morehead City, where...
Kimberly Guyton, 62; service Dec. 17
Kimberly Sue Guyton, 62 of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, surrounded by family. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest privately at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
5 of 13 sites along NC rivers fail fecal bacteria testing this month, group says
During the summer months, Sound Rivers checks more than 50 sites along rivers in the state.
Brenda Lewis; service Dec. 16
Brenda Jo Newton Lewis, of Beaufort, died peacefully at home in Marshallberg on Saturday, December 10, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Marshallberg Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Victoria Cemetery in Marshallberg. Brenda was a devoted daughter, wife, mother,...
Deactivation ceremony at New River Air Station marks end of an era
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event at New River Air Station on Friday marked the end of an era for one unit of Marines and Sailors. Friends, family and servicemembers gathered for a bittersweet moment as the HMH 366 Squadron was officially deactivated. It was time to say goodbye to the Hammerhead unit after 20+ years. The […]
Christmas came early for Maysville: $850,000 grant will fund downtown revitalization, historic building preservation
A small Jones County community is one of 42 rural local governments in North Carolina to receive a Rural Transformation Grant, supporting rural economic development projects in North Carolina. A total of $19.76 million in grants will be issued in this second round of grantmaking from the fund, and the...
Once-forgotten Black cemetery included in Wreaths Across America in New Bern
On Saturday, the graves of thousands of veterans in eastern North Carolina will be adorned with wreaths ahead of the holiday season. Kevin Yates with Wreaths Across America New Bern said they came close to having enough wreaths for every one of the 6,773 veterans buried in the New Bern National Cemetery but fell about 1,200 short.
Kinston Community Health Center to construct new medical facility at old shirt factory site
On November 16, 2021, the City Council approved a resolution authorizing the conveyance of the shirt factory property, located on the corner of King Street and Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., to the Kinston Community Health Center (KCHC) to construct a new medical facility. Since that time, KCHC has been conducting pre-development in preparation for the new medical facility, which includes financial planning, engaging lending partners, and architectural planning.
Tip-A-Cop held at Jacksonville diner
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local diner here in Eastern Carolina is getting some “official” help serving its customers. The Kettle Diner in Jacksonville hosted the Jacksonville Police Department in its annual Tip-A-Cop to support the Special Olympics. A Jacksonville Patrol Officer, Marta Krattiger, was serving up smiles...
