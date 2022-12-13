Read full article on original website
Related
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
NASDAQ
WTRG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.88, changing hands as low as $46.36 per share. Essential Utilities Inc shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WTRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $62.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PKW
In trading on Friday, shares of the ETF (Symbol: PKW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.14, changing hands as low as $84.05 per share. shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PKW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Energy Recovery (ERII) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Energy Recovery Inc (Symbol: ERII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.12, changing hands as low as $20.89 per share. Energy Recovery Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
msn.com
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
NASDAQ
Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EFV
In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (Symbol: EFV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.93, changing hands as low as $44.85 per share. iShares MSCI EAFE Value shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
First Bancorp Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 2.11% Yield (FBNC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC), which saw buying by Director Carlie C. McLamb Jr..
NASDAQ
Hexcel (HXL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.72, changing hands as low as $56.37 per share. Hexcel Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility (XMLV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: XMLV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.16, changing hands as low as $52.62 per share. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XMLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Here's Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
NASDAQ
United Rentals (URI) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know
United Rentals (URI) closed the most recent trading day at $353.51, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment rental...
NASDAQ
Vistra (VST) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.87, changing hands as low as $23.69 per share. Vistra Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $443.92, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Dick's (DKS) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
NASDAQ
Surviving Market Volatility: 3 Low Beta Stocks to Consider
Wall Street’s history is littered with boom-and-bust stories of investors who got overly aggressive and went on to blow up their accounts later. Legendary commodities trader Ed Seykota once famously warned “There are old traders and there are bold traders, but there are no old, bold traders.” The quote is a simple but valuable reminder that investing is a game of longevity, not a game of boom and bust.
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks Pushing 52-Week Highs
Although the market has been weak in 2022 (to say the least), several stocks have snapped the bearish trend, providing investors with considerable gains. And some of them are pushing 52-week highs, undoubtedly a positive development. Stocks making new highs tend to make even higher highs, especially when positive earnings...
NASDAQ
Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Fortinet (FTNT) closed at $51.92, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of the network security...
NASDAQ
Eversource Energy (ES) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.55), with the stock changing hands as low as $83.66 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Comments / 0