NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso subdued after rate hike, Latam FX falls for second week
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso held steady on Friday after the central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate to 12% as expected, while Latin American currencies were on track to end lower for a second week as recession fears capped risk appetite. The peso COP= reversed early losses to...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall Street sell-off deepens as recession fears bite
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes extended losses on Friday as fears of a looming recession sparked by the Federal Reserve's relentless battle against inflation hammered sentiment. Investors are trying to come to terms with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent comments, signaling more policy tightening, and the...
NASDAQ
Rising Interest in General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Signals a Worsening Economy
In most cases, companies like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) tend to operate on the sidelines. While representing an important cog in the broader economy, the consumer staples giant doesn’t deliver the profound innovations typical of technology startups. Instead, General Mills helps feed the world (usually at breakfast), which isn’t an enticing narrative. Therefore, when institutional investors bid it up, it’s worth investigating why. I am bullish on GIS stock.
NASDAQ
Canadian Shares Extending Losses As Growth Worries Weight On Sentiment
(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are down in negative territory around noon on Friday, extending recent losses, amid fears about a global economic recession. Energy, healthcare and utilities shares are among the major losers. Industrials, real estate and communications shares are also mostly down in negative territory. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite...
NASDAQ
3 REITs With Recent Dividend Hikes to Help Survive Market Volatility
Are you are planning to pour your hard-earned money into the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, or have already invested in it? Then you must be worried about the recent 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate this week by the Federal Reserve and the indication that the rates might be kept higher for an extended period of time.
Rishi Sunak’s £150bn ‘stealth tax raid’ will cost families £5,000 each
Rishi Sunak’s “stealth tax raid” means Britons will be paying £150bn in extra National Insurance contributions and income tax over the next six years, it has emerged.Labour said the decision by the prime minister and his chancellor Jeremy Hunt to freeze tax thresholds would cost the equivalent of £5,000 for every household in the UK.The party’s analysis of the Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR) forecasts revealed the staggering cost of the tax squeeze until 2028.The combined impact of freezing income tax and NIC thresholds will cost taxpayers more than £30bn a year by 2025-26, according to OBR assessment of Mr Hunt’s...
NASDAQ
POLL-India cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for new 14-year bond at 7.40%
MUMBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Indian government is aiming to raise at least 300 billion rupees ($3.62 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India will likely set the cut-off yields for these notes in a range of 6.90% to 7.43%, according to a Reuters poll of 15 traders.
How Putin’s alleged ‘business associate’ made $400m from a major Russian gas deal
In the icy waters of a Siberian harbour, the Christophe de Margerie, a Russian ship with an unusual French name, was ready for loading. The world’s first ice-breaking gas tanker had been designed for a very specific purpose: opening up Russia’s Arctic shipping routes towards Europe and Asia during the winter months.
NASDAQ
'Fed Fatigue' and What It Means for Investors
Over my decade or so of contributing to Nasdaq.com, I have probably written the word “Fed” more than any other, and for good reason. In that time, central bank policy has consistently been the biggest influence on equity pricing. Stocks may individually reflect the fortunes of corporations, but collectively they reflect economic conditions and prospects. That means they are subject to central bank policy, whether we like it or not. Equities were supported by policy that was loose to an unprecedented degree from 2010-2021 and are falling now as those ultra-accommodative policies are being reversed. The Fed is now sucking money out of the system instead of pumping it in, and hiking interest rates that have been close to zero for a decade.
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks Pushing 52-Week Highs
Although the market has been weak in 2022 (to say the least), several stocks have snapped the bearish trend, providing investors with considerable gains. And some of them are pushing 52-week highs, undoubtedly a positive development. Stocks making new highs tend to make even higher highs, especially when positive earnings...
NASDAQ
Digging Deep to Find Value: Stocks to Consider for 2023
We are at that time when looking back at the year that was will become a very popular thing to do for fund managers and the like who will measure their performance against stock indices and averages. The problem this year is that averages are misleading. As the year has gone on, the spread of performance between sectors and styles of stocks has grown to the point where the average of them tells us just about nothing.
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 12/16/2022: CEI, BP, RNW
Energy stocks declined on Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.5% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 0.9%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.75 lower to $74.36 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures slid $0.36 to $6.60 per 1 million BTU.
NASDAQ
XLU Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.30, changing hands as low as $69.60 per share. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Top-Performing Broad Foreign ETFs of 2022
This has been a terrible year for global markets. High inflation, rising rates, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain woes due to the zero-Covid policy in China made matters most difficult this year. The S&P 500 is off 17.5% this year (as of Dec 9, 2022). Vanguard Total International Stock ETF VXUS...
NASDAQ
First Week of XME February 2023 Options Trading
Investors in SPDR Series Trust - S&P Metals & Ming ETF (Symbol: XME) saw new options become available this week, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the XME options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
iShares U.S. Industrials Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IYJ
In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (Symbol: IYJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $95.49, changing hands as low as $95.43 per share. iShares U.S. Industrials shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Energy Recovery (ERII) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Energy Recovery Inc (Symbol: ERII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.12, changing hands as low as $20.89 per share. Energy Recovery Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Advent to buy Maxar Technologies for about $4 bln
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR.N said on Friday private-equity firm Advent International has agreed to buy the satellite owner and operator for about $4 billion. Shares of Maxar more than doubled in premarket trading. Under the agreement, Advent will pay $53 a share for Maxar, representing a...
NASDAQ
Lamb Weston (LW) Rewards Investors With a Dividend Raise
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW is focused on boosting shareholders’ returns. The provider of value-added frozen potato products announced a dividend hike. It will now pay a dividend of 28 cents per share, suggesting a 14% annualized increase to the quarterly dividend. The hiked dividend will be paid out on Mar 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Feb 3, 2023.
NASDAQ
Enphase's (ENPH) Energy System Demand Intensifies in Florida
Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH recently announced that homeowners in Florida have been increasingly adopting the Enphase Energy System as they seek energy independence and stable power amid destructive natural disasters. Going forward, Enphase may continue to witness the increased adoption of its products in Florida as the region boasts solid...
