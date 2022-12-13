Read full article on original website
Potential severe weather moving into south GA
ALBANY, Ga. (WFXL) -- A mid-latitude cyclone is sweeping across the nation bringing the possibility of severe weather to the state late Wednesday night and early into Thursday morning. On a scale of 1 to 5, most of the Southwest Georgia is under a 2. This means we could see...
DECAL names Georgia's Early Childhood Educators of the Year
ATLANTA, Ga. (WXGA) -- The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) and the Georgia Foundation for Early Care and Learning (GFECL) have named three early childhood educator winners for 2022-2023. The Educators of the Year program seeks to recognize and celebrate outstanding teachers in early education (birth to...
Georgia Secretary of State calls on lawmakers to end general election runoffs
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) — Georgia's Secretary of State is calling on the General Assembly to end runoffs in the general election. In a media release Wednesday, Brad Raffensperger is asking Georgia's lawmakers to consider alternatives to runoffs when they convene in January. “Georgia is one of the only...
Panel pushes for new money to support Georgians with disabilities, pay hike for caregivers
A bipartisan Senate panel has proposed funding services for an additional 2,400 people with disabilities next year, putting the state on track to eliminate Georgia’s waitlist in three years. And those state senators are also pushing for a wage increase for the workforce providing direct care for people with...
Committee: Ga. should create HBCU economic prosperity planning districts
ATLANTA – Georgia should establish special economic prosperity planning districts for its 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), a bipartisan state Senate committee recommended Thursday. The proposed HBCU Innovation and Economic Prosperity Planning Districts would help the colleges address critical needs and increase engagement from the surrounding communities,...
State workers sue to end ban on transgender health care benefits
Micah Rich, a staff accountant at the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts, said it felt like his life was put on hold when his employer refused him the medical care his doctor recommended. “From the time I first got denied surgery, I was expecting that I was going to...
Florida teen arrested for drugs, firearm after shoplifting at Valdosta auto parts store
Valdosta police have arrested a Florida teen after a traffic stop following a shoplifting call at a local auto parts store. On December 12, just before 1:30 p.m., Valdosta police responded to O’Reilly's Auto Parts Store, located at 1100 North Ashley Street, after an employee called E911 to report a possible shoplifting.
Tennessee student who beat brain tumor earns nursing degree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee girl who found her passion in oncology after conquering a brain tumor as a young teenager has graduated from nursing school. A typical day of volleyball practice came to a halt during Samantha Arquiza’s freshman year of high school. Headaches, vision loss, and nausea sent her to the emergency room.
