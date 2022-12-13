ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Potential severe weather moving into south GA

ALBANY, Ga. (WFXL) -- A mid-latitude cyclone is sweeping across the nation bringing the possibility of severe weather to the state late Wednesday night and early into Thursday morning. On a scale of 1 to 5, most of the Southwest Georgia is under a 2. This means we could see...
GEORGIA STATE
DECAL names Georgia's Early Childhood Educators of the Year

ATLANTA, Ga. (WXGA) -- The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) and the Georgia Foundation for Early Care and Learning (GFECL) have named three early childhood educator winners for 2022-2023. The Educators of the Year program seeks to recognize and celebrate outstanding teachers in early education (birth to...
GEORGIA STATE
Committee: Ga. should create HBCU economic prosperity planning districts

ATLANTA – Georgia should establish special economic prosperity planning districts for its 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), a bipartisan state Senate committee recommended Thursday. The proposed HBCU Innovation and Economic Prosperity Planning Districts would help the colleges address critical needs and increase engagement from the surrounding communities,...
GEORGIA STATE
State workers sue to end ban on transgender health care benefits

Micah Rich, a staff accountant at the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts, said it felt like his life was put on hold when his employer refused him the medical care his doctor recommended. “From the time I first got denied surgery, I was expecting that I was going to...
GEORGIA STATE
Tennessee student who beat brain tumor earns nursing degree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee girl who found her passion in oncology after conquering a brain tumor as a young teenager has graduated from nursing school. A typical day of volleyball practice came to a halt during Samantha Arquiza’s freshman year of high school. Headaches, vision loss, and nausea sent her to the emergency room.
WILSON COUNTY, TN

