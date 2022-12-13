Read full article on original website
Health officials recommend masking amidst 'Triple-demic' concerns
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The face mask may be making a comeback. Governor Kay Ivey ended the mask mandate in Alabama back in April of 2021 but some health officials are once again recommending masking up, as the threat of flu, RSV, and Covid rock the country. Health officials...
Lawsuit: Man ‘baked to death’ in overheated Alabama prison cell
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal lawsuit against Alabama corrections officials charges that an inmate “baked to death” in an overheated prison cell two winters ago. Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal temperature of 109 degrees when he was found unresponsive in the mental health cell, according to the lawsuit which was filed by the man’s sister and names prison staff, wardens and contractors as defendants.
Some rain showers Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Our Saturday will feature clouds and some light rain across the area by the afternoon and evening hours. Just light rain, no storms and no severe weather threat. Highs tomorrow will be in the 50s. Temperatures will be near freezing Sunday morning in most locations, lower 30s. Sunday will be sunny and cold with highs in the 50s.
