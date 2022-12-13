One Michigan Resident Wins Big In Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Drawing

Photo: Getty Images

Someone's about to become a millionaire! A $3.73 million Michigan Lottery ticket was recently sold at a gas station in Oakland County.

The winning Lotto 47 numbers Saturday night (December 10) were 04-07-08-18-25-35. Those numbers matched a ticket purchased at the Sunoco gas station located at 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston, but the lucky winner has not yet come forward .

The winning player must call the Player Relations division at 844-887-68836 and select option two to set up an appoint and claim the prize . Better hurry, as Lotto 47 tickets are only valid for one year after the date of the drawing.

This marks the seventh time the Lotto 47 jackpot has been won this year. Previously, it has been won: