Oakland County, MI

One Michigan Resident Wins Big In Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Drawing

By Taylor Linzinmeir
WKQI Channel 955
WKQI Channel 955
 3 days ago
Someone's about to become a millionaire! A $3.73 million Michigan Lottery ticket was recently sold at a gas station in Oakland County.

The winning Lotto 47 numbers Saturday night (December 10) were 04-07-08-18-25-35. Those numbers matched a ticket purchased at the Sunoco gas station located at 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston, but the lucky winner has not yet come forward .

The winning player must call the Player Relations division at 844-887-68836 and select option two to set up an appoint and claim the prize . Better hurry, as Lotto 47 tickets are only valid for one year after the date of the drawing.

This marks the seventh time the Lotto 47 jackpot has been won this year. Previously, it has been won:

  • Feb. 19, 2022 – $1.43 million jackpot won at the Shell gas station, located at 3950 East 10 Mile Road in Warren.
  • Feb. 9, 2022 – $1.25 million jackpot won at Big Star Market, located at G5237 Detroit Street in Flint.
  • April 20, 2022 – $3.39 million jackpot won at the Meijer gas station, located at 1174 Centerville Road in Sturgis.
  • May 7, 2022 – $1.2 million jackpot won at the Sunrise Store, located at 6078 North Clare Avenue in Harrison.
  • June 18, 2022 – $1.85 million jackpot won at Tom’s Market, located at 465 South Street in Ortonville.
  • Sept. 28, 2022 – $5.42 million jackpot won online at MichiganLottery.com

