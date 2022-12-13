ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlerradio.com

Woman Facing DUI Charges After Accident With Child In Car

State police say a woman is facing DUI charges after an accident sent a young child to the hospital. The crash happened this Monday evening around 7:30 p.m. on Country Club Road in Franklin Township. Police say 24-year-old Hannah Schoeffel of Butler lost control of the vehicle and it ended...
BUTLER, PA
erienewsnow.com

Suspect Accused of Writing Fraudulent Check Taken from Stolen Dresser

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after someone tried to cash a check from a stolen dresser, according to investigators. The victim reported it to police Nov. 9 after someone tried to cash one of his checks at a Walmart store, State Police said. Troopers said the incident was connected to...
MCKEAN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Seek Info on Criminal Mischief at Local Church

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Perry Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, it was reported that a truck tractor pulling a semi dump trailer entered a parking lot on State Route 536 in Perry Township, Jefferson County, and caused damage to the asphalt around 3:42 p.m. on Friday, December 2.
WFMJ.com

Body of missing Lawrence County man found near his home

State Police say there is no evidence of foul play in the death of a man reported missing from his Lawrence County home. Police began looking for 81-year-old Jack Podner on Tuesday after it was reported that he was last seen on December 6. The next day police say Podner’s...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Facing Attempted Kidnapping Charges

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing attempted kidnapping, burglary, and other related charges after he allegedly threatened a family at their West Front Street home last week. Oil City Police Department filed the following charges against 25-year-old Brandon Quimby:. Criminal Attempt – Kidnap To...
OIL CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police trying to ID Adultmart robbery suspect

A Youngstown Police Detective is hoping someone can help them find the man who robbed a business on the city’s South Side. YPD Detective Sergeant Jerry Fulmer is circulating images taken by security cameras during a holdup at Adultmart at 1410 Market Street. The pictures show a man pointing...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
explore venango

Tionesta Man Injured in Five-Vehicle Chain-Reaction Crash on Route 27

OILCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was injured in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon on State Route 27. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 3:13 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, on State Route 27 (Titusville Road), in Oilcreek Township, Venango County.
TIONESTA, PA
venangoextra.com

Man accused of trying to steal money, firearm

Theft charges have been filed against a man who is accused of breaking into his father’s safe at a Rockland Township residence and removing money and a pistol. Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they were told that Richard McKinney, 46, of Natrona Heights, had come to stay with his father about four months ago at his father’s home in the 900 block of Pine Hill Church Road in Rockland Township.
FRANKLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman charged with DUI after crashing vehicle with her 3 kids inside

NORTH APOLLO, Pa. (KDKA) — An Armstrong County woman is accused of driving under the influence and crashing her car with her three young children inside. Kiski Township police say 24-year-old Jocelyn Riley lost control of her SUV and jumped the curb along the River Road, shearing off a fire hydrant and disabling her car. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found Riley still in the car showing signs of heavy intoxication. Police say she failed three field sobriety tests. On the passenger side of the car, police say they found several empty bottles of whiskey shots.Also inside...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Franklin Woman Injured After Vehicle Strikes Embankment, Tree

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that left a local woman injured in Butler County. According to a release issued by PSP Butler on Thursday, December 15, the crash occurred at 3:58 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, on William Flynn Highway (State Route 8), near the intersection of Boozel Road, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
venangoextra.com

Former Titusville woman sentenced in drug case

A former Titusville resident has been sentenced in federal court to 10 years in jail on her conviction for violating federal drug laws. U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter imposed the sentence on Sarah Umanita Bloom, 31. Information presented to the court indicated that from in and around June 2018...
TITUSVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy