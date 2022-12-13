Read full article on original website
ND legal aid agency seeks budget increase as caseload spikes
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota agency that provides lawyers for criminal defendants who cannot afford to hire their own is struggling to find staff attorneys as its case numbers climb, according to its director. Travis Finck, executive director of the state Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents,...
Alaska gov unveils budget plan, touts carbon sequestration
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Thursday proposed a dividend for residents from Alaska's oil-wealth fund in line with a formula that lawmakers haven't followed in years and said he intends to pursue carbon sequestration as a “promising” potential source of new state revenue. The...
State judge in Oregon places hold on new, voter-approved high-capacity magazine ban
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — State judge in Oregon places hold on new, voter-approved high-capacity magazine ban. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
California approves roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California air regulators voted unanimously Thursday to approve an ambitious plan to drastically cut reliance on fossil fuels by changing practices in the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors, but critics say it doesn’t go far enough to combat climate change. The plan sets out...
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
The Post and Courier. December 11, 2022. Editorial: SC schools must make every COVID dollar count to primary goal: student recovery. When the Congress sent a windfall of COVID-19 relief funding to South Carolina’s long-struggling schools two years ago, the potential for improvement was tremendous. So, too, was the potential for tremendous waste, given that federal law required the districts to spend only a fifth of their $3 billion on academic recovery and that state officials had no control over their decisions.
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia
The Herald-Dispatch. December 7, 2022. Editorial: It’s too early for a Capitol rioter to run for office again. Derrick Evans, the Prichard resident who was elected to the House of Delegates but who gave up his seat after participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, says he might run for Congress.
Mississippi's largest hospital, insurer end contract dispute
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's largest private insurer and its largest hospital have reached a new contract, meaning patients covered by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi can resume seeking care at the University of Mississippi Medical Center at in-network rates. The insurer and hospital announced Friday that...
Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban die in House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls sports — but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.
US Drought Monitor: California storms bring some improvement
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California remains in the grip of a yearslong drought but recent storms have led to some improvement, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor's weekly report. The latest map issued Thursday showed some contraction in all categories of drought, including “exceptional” and “extreme,” compared to a...
Transgender worker denied coverage alleges discrimination
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A transgender woman in New Hampshire filed a discrimination complaint Friday against the manufacturing company where she works as a machinist, challenging its exclusion of gender-transition health coverage. The complaint against Barrington-based Turbocam, which makes parts for the HVAC, automotive, aviation and space exploration industries,...
Firearm buck season kills up 18% in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The number of antlered white-tailed deer killed in West Virginia during the two-week firearms season increased 18% compared to a year ago, wildlife officials said. Hunters killed 49,662 deer from Nov. 21 through Dec. 4, the Division of Natural Resource said in a news...
Trucker arrested after Nebraska trooper hurt in hit-and-run
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A North Dakota trucker has been arrested after reportedly hitting and injuring a Nebraska state trooper on Interstate 80 during a traffic stop, then leading other troopers on a chase that ended in an hourlong standoff, the Nebraska State Patrol reported. The patrol said...
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Dalton Daily Citizen. December 10, 2022. Editorial: Holiday decorations can pose safety risk. The holidays are a magical time of year for many as we decorate our homes and businesses with trees, lights and other signs of the season. But these decorations can also pose a safety risk. Insurance and...
12-year prison sentence ordered for first of three men convicted of aiding leader in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — 12-year prison sentence ordered for first of three men convicted of aiding leader in plot to kidnap Michigan governor. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Editorial Roundup: New York
Auburn Citizen. December 14, 2022. Editorial: Keep strengthening the right to vote in New York state. New York has made another positive change to protect the rights of voters. The so-called “wrong church” law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, means that votes will now be counted even if voters...
West Virginia to digitize vehicle registration process
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia plans to speed up the process for motorists doing vehicle registrations and other transactions with the state. Gov. Justice Jim Justice said Wednesday that the Division of Motor Vehicles will expand its internet portal services for residents, vehicle retailers, lenders and insurance carriers. It will enable customers to conduct all vehicle title and registration transactions remotely, reducing long processing times while reducing costs and errors.
New Hampshire restarts COVID wastewater surveillance program
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A wastewater surveillance program to monitor COVID-19 levels in communities across New Hampshire has been started by the state's Department of Health and Human Services. The program will collect data to help track trends in changing levels of the virus over time, and potentially provide...
Task force recommends moving child support enforcement
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky task force says the state's child support enforcement program should be moved from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to the Office of the Attorney General. The cabinet doesn't have adequate controls and oversights to ensure unpaid child support is collected, the...
3 rescued after helicopter crash near Louisiana oil rig
PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people Thursday after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico while attempting to land on an oil rig platform. The Coast Guard said one of the three had back injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration said the Bell...
Santa writes back to North Carolina third-grader
McADENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — When 9-year-old Rylinn Gregory wrote to Santa about his Christmas wishes, the letter was supposed to reach the North Pole by way of a red mailbox at Community Fire Department. But his grandmother, Sabrina Gregory Hendrix, made a mistake: Instead of getting delivered to Santa’s...
