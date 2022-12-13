The Post and Courier. December 11, 2022. Editorial: SC schools must make every COVID dollar count to primary goal: student recovery. When the Congress sent a windfall of COVID-19 relief funding to South Carolina’s long-struggling schools two years ago, the potential for improvement was tremendous. So, too, was the potential for tremendous waste, given that federal law required the districts to spend only a fifth of their $3 billion on academic recovery and that state officials had no control over their decisions.

IOWA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO