West Wendover, NV

Elko Daily Free Press

Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

-- Taylor M. Brummet, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested Dec. 11, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000. -- Justin P. Craft, 32, of Salt Lake City was arrested Dec. 10, 2022, at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Spring Creek man charged with hunting violation

ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Wednesday on a charge of unlawful possession of a big game animal. John M. Smales, 38, was charged in an October complaint with possessing a deer that he should have known was unlawfully killed. According to a Nevada Department of Wildlife...
SPRING CREEK, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Nevada Kids Foundation 'making spirits brighter'

ELKO – Nevada Kids Foundation Inc. is conducting its first Making Spirits Brighter Donation Drive in Elko this month. Nevada Kids was founded in 2021 by Tyler Cornu, who grew up in Elko and graduated from Elko High School in 2011. It is a nonprofit that provides essential items and resources to struggling youth.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Riverton honors Hometown Heroes

ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.
ELKO, NV
kslnewsradio.com

60 mph winds blows over semi-truck on I-15

IRON COUNTY, Utah — 60 mph winds blew over a semi-truck on I-15 Sunday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, the truck blew over just north of Cedar City, at milepost 41. See footage of the incident below:. Video credit: Max Jacobsen. Trooper Mikki Tucker, with Utah Highway...
CEDAR CITY, UT
Elko Daily Free Press

Consultant issues final report on school facilities

ELKO – MGT Consulting scored school facilities in the Elko County School District as part of a months-long evaluation that Superintendent Clayton Anderson said will help the district “better understand the status of our facilities” and be a “good report in our efforts to go back for public funding for capital improvement projects.”
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Leopard lookout: Glascock, Hall take 2nd

WELLS — During the Cody Louk Invitational, the Wells wrestling team earned a pair of impressive performances. At 132 pounds, sophomore Jake Glascock posted a 3-1 record with three pins and ranked second in the division. Following a bye, he beat Battle Mountain’s James Spealman by fall in 3:24...
WELLS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Boys & Girls Club lines up architect, contractor for events and rec center

ELKO – The construction of a new recreation/aquatics and events center is now in “full gear” with the selection of an architect and contractor for the project, according to the Boys and Girls Club of Elko. In a press release issued on Thursday, Casey Gallagher, board president,...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Elko, NV

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 23. 17 degrees is today's low. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 8:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

ECSD looks at English language policy

ELKO – Elko County school trustees delayed a decision on whether to delete the school district’s English language policy but compromised by agreeing to allow Owyhee schools to teach the Shoshone and Paiute languages. “I came across this policy as we listened to some school performance plans, and...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Lady Spartans can even record with clean trip

SPRING CREEK — Following a win in the season opener over Division 1A South program Green Valley Christian, the Spring Creek girls basketball went 0-3 in the Winter Tip-Off tournament and split its 3A North openers at home. If the Lady Spartans (2-4) can sweep their weekend crossover games...
SPRING CREEK, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

GBC names new director of proposed Mining Center

ELKO – Dr. Anthony “Sam” Spearing will be the new executive director of the proposed Mining Center of Excellence and Workforce Development at Great Basin College beginning Jan. 1. Spearing is an accomplished engineer who has worked in the mining and underground civil construction industries for decades...
ELKO, NV

