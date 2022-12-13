Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
-- Taylor M. Brummet, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested Dec. 11, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000. -- Justin P. Craft, 32, of Salt Lake City was arrested Dec. 10, 2022, at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for...
Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek man charged with hunting violation
ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Wednesday on a charge of unlawful possession of a big game animal. John M. Smales, 38, was charged in an October complaint with possessing a deer that he should have known was unlawfully killed. According to a Nevada Department of Wildlife...
Videos show troopers discussing fatal DUI crash involving Las Vegas liquor store CEO
Videos obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators show troopers investigating and discussing the fatal crash involving the CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor, who police said was driving with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit before colliding head-on with a pickup truck.
Elko Daily Free Press
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Elko Daily Free Press
Nevada Kids Foundation 'making spirits brighter'
ELKO – Nevada Kids Foundation Inc. is conducting its first Making Spirits Brighter Donation Drive in Elko this month. Nevada Kids was founded in 2021 by Tyler Cornu, who grew up in Elko and graduated from Elko High School in 2011. It is a nonprofit that provides essential items and resources to struggling youth.
Elko Daily Free Press
Riverton honors Hometown Heroes
ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.
Las Vegas liquor store CEO was drunk before fatal crash, troopers say
The CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor, who died in a fatal crash last year, was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
kslnewsradio.com
60 mph winds blows over semi-truck on I-15
IRON COUNTY, Utah — 60 mph winds blew over a semi-truck on I-15 Sunday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, the truck blew over just north of Cedar City, at milepost 41. See footage of the incident below:. Video credit: Max Jacobsen. Trooper Mikki Tucker, with Utah Highway...
Elko Daily Free Press
Consultant issues final report on school facilities
ELKO – MGT Consulting scored school facilities in the Elko County School District as part of a months-long evaluation that Superintendent Clayton Anderson said will help the district “better understand the status of our facilities” and be a “good report in our efforts to go back for public funding for capital improvement projects.”
Elko Daily Free Press
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Elko Daily Free Press
Leopard lookout: Glascock, Hall take 2nd
WELLS — During the Cody Louk Invitational, the Wells wrestling team earned a pair of impressive performances. At 132 pounds, sophomore Jake Glascock posted a 3-1 record with three pins and ranked second in the division. Following a bye, he beat Battle Mountain’s James Spealman by fall in 3:24...
Elko Daily Free Press
Boys & Girls Club lines up architect, contractor for events and rec center
ELKO – The construction of a new recreation/aquatics and events center is now in “full gear” with the selection of an architect and contractor for the project, according to the Boys and Girls Club of Elko. In a press release issued on Thursday, Casey Gallagher, board president,...
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 23. 17 degrees is today's low. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 8:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
ECSD looks at English language policy
ELKO – Elko County school trustees delayed a decision on whether to delete the school district’s English language policy but compromised by agreeing to allow Owyhee schools to teach the Shoshone and Paiute languages. “I came across this policy as we listened to some school performance plans, and...
Elko Daily Free Press
Lady Spartans can even record with clean trip
SPRING CREEK — Following a win in the season opener over Division 1A South program Green Valley Christian, the Spring Creek girls basketball went 0-3 in the Winter Tip-Off tournament and split its 3A North openers at home. If the Lady Spartans (2-4) can sweep their weekend crossover games...
Elko Daily Free Press
GBC names new director of proposed Mining Center
ELKO – Dr. Anthony “Sam” Spearing will be the new executive director of the proposed Mining Center of Excellence and Workforce Development at Great Basin College beginning Jan. 1. Spearing is an accomplished engineer who has worked in the mining and underground civil construction industries for decades...
Comments / 0