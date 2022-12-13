Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals, health systems moving to the cloud in 2022
The following hospitals and health systems have moved their electronic health record systems or digital infrastructures to the cloud, or announced plans to do so, in 2022:. Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare has partnered with Google Cloud on data-powered projects to improve health equity, patient flow and value-based care across the health system. Under the partnership, Hartford will leverage Google Cloud's healthcare Data Engine, artificial intelligence and machine learning to make its healthcare data more accessible and actionable.
beckershospitalreview.com
Maryland health system partners with revenue cycle analytics company
Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health has tapped VisiQuate to manage its revenue cycle management operations. Through the five-year partnership, Luminis will deploy VisiQuate's denials management, revenue management and reverse analytics tools. A major factor in Luminis' selection of VisiQuate was the analytics company's relationship with Epic, the health systems' EHR vendor,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Bezos Expeditions, Gates Frontier back brain-computer interface company in $75M financing round
Bezos Expeditions, the investment firm of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Gates Frontier, Microsoft founder Bill Gates' investment fund, joined in a $75 million series C financing round for Synchron, a brain-computer interface company. The company's brain-computer interface is implanted in a blood vessel on the brain's surface and is...
beckershospitalreview.com
Were Holy Cross, Stamford Health sharing data with Twitter? Health systems respond
Two health systems are responding to a report that they shared data on website visitors with Twitter. A report this month from digital ad tracking firm Adalytics said Silver Spring, Md.-based Holy Cross Health and the Stamford (Conn.) Hospital Foundation were transmitting data on website visitors to the social media giant through the Twitter Pixel advertising tracking tool.
beckershospitalreview.com
The biggest misconception about health system CFOs
The contemporary hospital or health system CFO is a strategic partner to the CEO and is involved in virtually every aspect of the organization, from mergers and acquisitions to restructuring, strategic planning and patient experience and outcomes. Brenda McCormick, CFO of Children's Minnesota in St. Paul, told Becker's Hospital Review...
beckershospitalreview.com
Epic's 11,000 employees work in-person 5 days a week
EHR company Epic has had its 11,000 Wisconsin-based employees working in-person five days a week since November 2021, Milwaukee Business Journal reported Dec. 15. "You cannot replace face-to-face interactions or popping over to someone's office for a quick gut check with a virtual setting," said Erin McWilliams, director of benefits at Epic. "These are all quick micro-interactions that you may have opted not to do when remote. When joining a meeting virtually we often found people were distracted, not fully engaged … most of us have seen and experienced this first hand."
