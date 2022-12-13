Read full article on original website
COVID-19 tests are free again amid case uptick
The U.S. resumed its program that ships four free COVID-19 tests to every household Dec. 15 as the mostly vaccinated but scarcely boosted nation braces for a winter surge in cases. The resurgence of the offer is part of the federal government's larger COVID-19 preparedness plan for the winter, which...
4 themes for successful infection prevention amid a pandemic: Study
After evaluating intensive care units with elevated rates of healthcare-associated infections that participated in a federal quality improvement program, a study published Nov. 21 in BMJ Open Quality identified four themes to maintain infection prevention activities during the pandemic. Hospital-acquired infections rose in 2020 after years of steady decline, but...
Telehealth does not lead to increased primary care spending, study finds
Telehealth reduces primary care spending, as telehealth utilization has been associated with lower emergency department utilization and inpatient hospitalizations, according to a Dec. 13 study published in Nature. The study from Boston-based Harvard Medical School researchers analyzed 4,114,651 primary care visits from 939,134 unique patients across three healthcare systems between...
Walgreens rolls out rapid flu testing
With the highest flu infections in 10 years and other illnesses straining health systems' resources, Walgreens said Dec. 16 it will offer rapid flu tests with the promise of results within two hours. Patients can now make online appointments at the retail pharmacy chain's 5,000-plus locations and receive swabs for...
US may see early peak to flu season
Early signs suggest flu season may peak early in the U.S. this year, though health experts caution the upcoming holiday season could spur another uptick in activity. Flu activity typically starts rising in October and peaks between December and February, according to the CDC. This year, flu season started earlier, with flu hospitalizations hitting a 13-year high by the end of October.
The cost of diagnostic errors in the ER: 5 study notes
A new study led by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality that estimates 370,000 patients may suffer serious harm as a result of misdiagnosis in U.S. emergency departments every year is being met with strong criticism from medical societies representing emergency physicians, The New York Times reported Dec. 15.
Netflix model for antibiotics has potential to curb drug shortages
A bill proposing the federal government pay in advance for unlimited antibiotics, à la Netflix subscription style, is getting renewed attention amid the ongoing shortage of amoxicillin, The New York Times reported Dec. 16. The PASTEUR Act, introduced in 2020 to need $6 billion, would disrupt the way drugmakers...
6 hospitals, health systems choosing Oracle Cerner EHRs in 2022
Below are six hospitals and health systems that launched a new Oracle Cerner EHR system, announced plans to do so, or renewed a contract in 2022. Adventist Health Mendocino Coast in Fort Bragg, Calif., went live with a new Oracle Cerner EHR on Dec. 1. The hospital had previously used Meditech as its EHR vendor.
How a CT scan could redefine the standard of care for heart disease diagnosis
Cardiologists at Wellspan York (Pa.) Hospital are working to change the standard of care for patients with heart complaints thanks to a new 4D cardiac CT scan machine. Currently, patients who experience symptoms of heart disease typically have at least three points of contact with the health system, Stewart Benton, MD, director of the cardiac catheterization lab at WellSpan York Hospital, said. Diagnosis and treatment can take an average of two to four weeks if everything goes well, and longer if insurance preauthorization issues arise or there are delays getting appointments.
Hospitals living paycheck to paycheck, unable to make long-term investments
Healthcare added almost 45,000 jobs in November, but many hospitals and health systems will continue to struggle to meet staffing needs, retain top executives and providers, and foster long-term pipelines for talent, Ted Chien, president and CEO of independent consulting firm SullivanCotter, wrote in a Dec. 15 article for Nasdaq.
Viewpoint: Safety work relies too much on clinicians' heroism
A national patient safety effort that standardizes best practices across all U.S. hospitals is required to achieve and sustain meaningful improvements in patient care, five patient safety experts said in a NEJM Catalyst article published Dec. 12. The pandemic erased years of progress in preventing healthcare-associated infections and other adverse...
FDA approves 1st gene therapy for bladder cancer
The FDA approved Adstiladrin, the first gene therapy to treat high-risk, non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer, Dec. 16. Adult patients with bladder cancer who have a high risk of not responding to Bacillus Calmette-Guérin — a tuberculosis vaccine and the most common intravesical immunotherapy for early-stage bladder cancer — with carcinoma in situ are now eligible for the biologic.
Medicare telehealth utilization: 7 trends to know
Only 15 percent of patients who were eligible for Medicare fee-for-service telehealth used the service in the second quarter of 2022, according to a Dec. 15 telehealth utilization report from CMS. CMS analyzed data from Medicare Fee-for-Service Part B claims data and Medicare enrollment information for beneficiaries who utilized telehealth...
Harvest time, competing with the coasts on salary: The world of a rural health system CIO
Running health IT for a rural health system presents a unique set of challenges — and opportunities. Just ask Brad Reimer. He's the CIO of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health, the nation's largest rural health system with 47 hospitals and hundreds of clinics across eight states. For one, the...
Lawmakers want to 'delink' telehealth coverage from the public health emergency
Two House members said that congress is trying to expand Medicare's virtual flexibilities beyond the public health emergency, NextGov reported Dec. 14. "Unfortunately, it took a global pandemic for us to realize the larger benefits of telehealth and really introduce telehealth into traditional Medicare," said Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., House Energy and Commerce Committee ranking member.
10 biggest charity care updates of the year
The 10 biggest charity care stories Becker's has covered this year:. Washington instituted a new charity care law that established mandatory discounts and two tiers of hospitals, adopted procedures for retroactive Medicaid eligibility, and established a definition of "indigent persons." American Hospital Association CEO Rick Pollack responded to a Wall...
AHA commends CMS for new steps taken on Medicare Advantage programs
CMS should be commended for "taking important steps to increase oversight of Medicare Advantage plans," the American Hospital Association said in statement Dec. 15. The AHA response comes in the wake of new CMS proposals to tackle prior authorization barriers and excessive marketing practices, among other issues. "CMS' proposed rule...
HCA Healthcare: 10 key facts
HCA Healthcare is one of the largest health systems in the U.S., providing care for millions of patients each year. Here are 10 facts illustrating the health system's reach. 1. HCA Healthcare has 182 hospitals and 2,300 sites of care in 20 states and the United Kingdom. 2. HCA operates...
2 defibrillation methods increase survivability
A recent study found two new methods of delivering defibrillation improved survivability and neurologic outcomes. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Nov. 24, studied patient outcomes for three methods of defibrillation: standard defibrillation; double sequential external defibrillation, or rapid sequential shocks from two defibrillators; and vector-change defibrillation, or switching defibrillation pads to an anterior-posterior position.
Viewpoint: When healthcare loses the most
We lose a lot when dehumanization in healthcare occurs in any direction. The past two years have been a test for people, an expedited trial as we all learned more about ourselves — our strengths, limits, fears and heartstrings. There are as many findings and results from this big...
