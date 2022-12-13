ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden hopes inflation will normalize 'by the end of next year'

By Christian Datoc
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Joe Biden Says “Things Are Getting Better” With Inflation As Rate Slows In November — Update

UPDATE: President Joe Biden seized on the news of a slowing rate of inflation in November to make the case that it is a reason for optimism. “Make no mistake: prices are still too high,” Biden said from the White House, where he was flanked by his economic advisers. “We have a lot more work to do. But things are getting better, headed in the right direction.” That said, some economists say that it is still too early to tell whether inflation has peaked, saying that more months of data are needed. The Federal Reserve also is expected to raise interest...
New York Post

Quit gaslighting Americans, Joe — inflation is still terrible

Inflation was less bad in November than the month before, but a 7.1% rise in prices still means continued pain at the grocery store, buying presents or just paying electric bills. It’s nothing to celebrate — but that’s not stopping President Joe Biden. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a year-over-year hike in the price of food of 10.6%, electricity 13.7%, fuel oil 65.7%, new vehicles 7.2%, transportation 14.2%. Even with nominal wage gains, that means Americans’ average net earnings are down a seasonally adjusted 1.9% since November 2021. Inflation is only “better” because it’s compared to the terrible 9.1% the Consumer...
Washington Examiner

Biden's supposed compassion toward immigrants is backfiring

The Biden administration recently awarded a $172 million grant to the Vera Institute of Justice, an activist group backed by left-wing billionaire George Soros. The taxpayer funding will be used to provide lawyers to young illegal immigrants seeking to evade deportation. Administration officials and liberal activists view this legal aid...
MARYLAND STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
261K+
Followers
74K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy