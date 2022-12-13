Biden hopes inflation will normalize 'by the end of next year'

Related
'Embarrassment': House GOP fuming over Biden administration ever hiring nonbinary alleged thief
EXCLUSIVE — House Republicans are fuming over the Biden administration ever deciding to hire the nonbinary official who has been canned amid charges of grand larceny and felony theft.
Manchin joins Texas Republicans in calling on Biden to extend border order
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is joining his colleagues from Texas in asking President Joe Biden to extend an order that will prohibit illegal immigrants from crossing over the southern border.
US challenges China's growing influence in Africa with high-stakes investments
A multipronged initiative to increase economic development in Africa is underway as U.S. officials seek to capitalize on the continent’s population growth while blunting China's influence.
Biden roasted for sending South Africa $8 billion to shut down coal plants: ‘Weapon grade lunacy’
Commentators across Twitter slammed President Joe Biden after he announced billions in foreign aid would be sent to South Africa to change their energy infrastructure.
Biden official omitted meetings with Hillary Clinton and George Soros from public calendar: Report
One of President Joe Biden’s top officials in the Securities and Exchange Commission omitted meetings with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and billionaire George Soros from his public calendar despite keeping the details in a private copy, according to reports. Gary Gensler, chairman of the SEC, reportedly removed...
Biden May Be About to Sign Off on a Huge Alaska Oil Drilling Project
The Willow project would produce 180,000 barrels of oil a day. Biden seems poised to allow it to move forward, despite pushback from environmental groups.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Donald Trump Trading Cards Sell Out as NFTs Worth Over $500k
The former president announced he is selling the online tokens as part of a "major announcement" on Thursday.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Joe Biden Says “Things Are Getting Better” With Inflation As Rate Slows In November — Update
UPDATE: President Joe Biden seized on the news of a slowing rate of inflation in November to make the case that it is a reason for optimism. “Make no mistake: prices are still too high,” Biden said from the White House, where he was flanked by his economic advisers. “We have a lot more work to do. But things are getting better, headed in the right direction.” That said, some economists say that it is still too early to tell whether inflation has peaked, saying that more months of data are needed. The Federal Reserve also is expected to raise interest...
Hippo swallows 2-year-old whole, then spits him out alive
A hungry, hungry hippo is going viral after it swallowed a 2-year-old boy whole, then spit him up alive.
Biden administration warns of potential influx of migrants immediately after Title 42 ends
The end of a Trump-era border policy next week will "likely increase migration flows immediately," and migrants who are in encampments along Mexico's northern border may attempt to cross into the United States, according to a Homeland Security intelligence memo reviewed by CNN.
Social Security update: Maximum monthly payment of $4,194 to arrive in just seven days
Select Social Security beneficiary recipients will receive their monthly retirement payments worth up to $4,194 in a week from Wednesday.
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payment to be sent out to millions today
Millions of Social Security beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 on Wednesday.
Rapid wage growth will keep inflation sticky and could force the Fed to raise interest rates above 5%, UBS warns
Surging wages could disrupt the Federal Reserve's efforts to tame inflation, according to UBS. Wage growth "is too high for the Fed's liking and heading in the wrong direction," the bank said Monday. Average hourly earnings have climbed at the fastest month-on-month pace since January. Accelerated wage increases will likely...
Nonbinary ex-Biden nuclear official Sam Brinton must face investigation: Senator
EXCLUSIVE — A top Republican lawmaker is demanding the Energy Department initiate an internal security clearance investigation on the heels of the agency firing Sam Brinton, the nonbinary former nuclear waste official who was fired amid charges of grand larceny and felony theft.
White House warns 'extremist conservatives' won't give up after new marriage law
The White House lashed out Tuesday at "extremist conservatives" who might try to take away fundamental rights even as President Joe Biden prepared to sign the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act.
Quit gaslighting Americans, Joe — inflation is still terrible
Inflation was less bad in November than the month before, but a 7.1% rise in prices still means continued pain at the grocery store, buying presents or just paying electric bills. It’s nothing to celebrate — but that’s not stopping President Joe Biden. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a year-over-year hike in the price of food of 10.6%, electricity 13.7%, fuel oil 65.7%, new vehicles 7.2%, transportation 14.2%. Even with nominal wage gains, that means Americans’ average net earnings are down a seasonally adjusted 1.9% since November 2021. Inflation is only “better” because it’s compared to the terrible 9.1% the Consumer...
Biden's supposed compassion toward immigrants is backfiring
The Biden administration recently awarded a $172 million grant to the Vera Institute of Justice, an activist group backed by left-wing billionaire George Soros. The taxpayer funding will be used to provide lawyers to young illegal immigrants seeking to evade deportation. Administration officials and liberal activists view this legal aid...
