ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Rishi Sunak would lose seat and Labour set for 314-seat majority, shock polling finds

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wTQ6W_0jh3rMDE00

Sir Keir Starmer ’s Labour party is on course to win a 314-seat majority at the next general election , according to a shock new polling and seat forecasting.

Labour are predicted to take 482 seats and Conservatives set to win just 69, the major study by Savanta and Electoral Calculus has found.

The Tories would lose all seats north of Lincolnshire – including Rishi Sunak ’s Richmond constituency – if current polling was replicated at the election, their worst results in a century.

Labour is up three on 48 per cent, the Tories down five on 28 per cent, and the Lib Dems up one at 11 per cent, the latest Savanta voting intention survey found.

It would mean the Tories facing an almost total wipe out in “red wall” seats in the north of England and Midlands, while losing plenty of “blue wall” seats in the south to the Lib Dems, according to detailed analysis of the findings.

Chris Hopkins, political research director at Savanta, said it was a marked shift since the last multi-regression and poststratification (MRP) analysis predicted a 56-seat majority for Labour in September.

The economic fall-out from Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-Budget has boosted Labour poll leads since then, with polling experts saying a slight “Sunak bounce” seen in November had largely flatlined.

“Even the most optimistic Labour supporter would not have foreseen what was to come, such was the subsequent Conservative collapse, and therefore this latest MRP model reflects the position now, of two parties experiencing widely differing electoral fortunes,” said Mr Hopkins.

He added: “But we must still express caution. Many seats going to Labour in this model, including a few that could be deemed ‘red wall’, still indicate a 40% or higher chance of remaining Conservative.”

The Savanta expert said that while that would have little impact on the overall election result, it show that if Mr Sunak can keep narrowing that Labour lead “the actual results come 2024 could look very different to this nowcast model”.

It comes as former Labour cabinet minister Ed Balls warned Sir Keir against any “complacency” as Labour continues to enjoy huge poll leads.

“In that period, 1995 to 96, 97, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, they never really believed Labour was going to win,” he told Times Radio on Tuesday.

“They were never complacent about that. Because of course, they’d lived through the run-up to the 1992 election when Neil Kinnock was the leader and people thought Labour would win because the economy was having a big recession.”

Mr Balls said there was a “temptation” to rush out a complete economic plan far in advance of the election. “You have to be really careful that you think that everything you say you know will still be the right thing to have said, in one and a half, two years time.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Macho’ Barclay is hampering the settlement of nurses’ dispute, says RCN leader

Health Secretary Steve Barclay’s “macho” negotiating style is hampering efforts to resolve the nurses’ pay dispute, a union leader has warned.Pat Cullen, the general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to step in before the dispute “engulfs” the NHS.Ms Cullen said the union’s demand for a 19% rise – dismissed by ministers as “unaffordable” – was simply a “starting point” and that she would put any new offer to her members.However, she accused Mr Barclay of undervaluing the work of nurses of because it was a “90% female profession”.Following Thursday’s one-day strike by...
The Independent

China pulls diplomats out of UK before police can quiz them on Manchester brawl

Six Chinese officials have been removed from Britain by China, including one of its most senior UK diplomats.The news comes just two months after the violence which took place at its Manchester consulate.The UK had requested that the officials waive their right to diplomatic immunity, so that detectives can question them about the Manchester incident.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that he was “disappointed” that none of the six will now face justice.Mr Cleverly said China’s removal of Mr Zheng and five other officials shows just how serious the UK’s response to the incident was."We will continue on the world stage...
The Independent

‘We can’t cope anymore’: Desperate and without any other option, these are the NHS nurses driven to strike

Nurses across, England, Northern Ireland and Wales will be on strike today as the NHS faces unprecedented levels of industrial action over pay in the next seven days.Thousands of operations have been postponed and A&Es will run on Christmas day level staffing during the busiest time of the year.For nurses across the country, who say they’re striking over the safety of patients who have to experience short-staffed services every day, the stakes couldn’t be higher.The NHS’ four chief nursing officers warned nurses’ union, the Royal College of Nursing, over patient safety concerns in a letter sent on Monday.However, nurses...
The Independent

‘It’s coming for everyone, like coronavirus’: The town sinking into poverty – and the people fighting back

On a cold, wintry day in Oldham, anguish and hardship seem to be behind every door that Stephen Flowers and his team knock at. There is the man who has spent three months sleeping on his floor because he cannot afford to replace his broken bed. There is the mother already fretting over how she will feed – never mind buy presents for – her children during the Christmas holidays. And there are the two pensioners who answer their door in hats and scarves. Are they getting ready to go out? No, love, they’re just terrified of putting the heating...
The Independent

Strikes putting cancer survival rates at risk, charity boss warns MPs

The Government must resolve the NHS’s workforce crisis and pay problems or it will become “harder and harder” to prevent cancer patients dying early, the chief executive of Cancer Research UK has warned.The planned strikes by nurses and ambulance workers pose a serious threat to cancer patients despite NHS efforts to prioritise them, Michelle Mitchell said.Speaking with The Guardian, the head of Britain’s biggest cancer charity urged “all parties involved to work together to come to a resolution”, adding that cancer wait times and workforce shortages in the sector were already critical.“Cancer services are already struggling due to the pandemic...
The Independent

Legally-binding environmental targets published amid Khan criticism

Landmark legally-binding environmental targets to clean up Britain’s air quality and waters as well as boosting the abundance of wild species have finally been published.The 13 targets, which are part of the Government’s obligations under the post-Brexit Environment Act, include cutting exposure to the most harmful air pollutant to human health – PM2.5 – by 2040.Other targets range from reducing household water usage and halving the waste per person sent to residual treatment by 2042, to increasing tree and woodland cover to 16.5% of total land area in England by 2050.The Government came under fire when it missed the October...
The Independent

Leo Varadkar set to return as Ireland’s premier

Leo Varadkar will later return as Irish premier following a special sitting of the Dail parliament in Dublin.The Fine Gael leader will replace Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin as taoiseach under the terms of a coalition deal struck in 2020.Setting aside almost a century of animosity, the two parties forged out of Ireland’s Civil War of the 1920s agreed to share power together in 2020 after that year’s inconclusive general election result.Ireland’s Green Party also joined the coalition.While Fianna Fail emerged from the 2020 poll narrowly winning the most seats (38), Sinn Fein (which won 37 seats) secured the most...
The Independent

Government criticised for leaving overall water quality out of its environment targets

The government's new legally-binding environment targets have "gaps" that need closing, campaigners have warned. Environmentalists welcomed the publication of Thérèse Coffey's 13 new targets on Friday but said they were concerned that important areas like overall water quality had been left out.The government was meant to publish the slate of targets under the Environment Act earlier this autumn, but delays in bringing them forward left it in breach of the law.They were finally released on Friday, with measures like a pledge to increase tree cover from 14.5 per cent of land area now to 16.5 per cent by 2050.Ministers have...
The Independent

Budget overstated public spending increases, says think tank

A leading think tank has accused the Scottish Government of overstating spending increases in its budget.Deputy First Minister John Swinney laid out the draft budget on Thursday, pledging a £1 billion increase in health and social care spending as well as £550 million more for local government.Mr Swinney also announced a change to Scotland’s tax rates that will put more of the burden on those earning more than £43,000.🚨Round 2⃣ of @theIFS's @scotgov Budget Analysis.https://t.co/0IZwpjxjxMBudgets for most services have been topped up significantly next year compared to Spending Review plans.BUT by ignoring top-ups this year, @scotgov is overstating planned year-on-year...
The Independent

The Independent

980K+
Followers
315K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy