Lindsay Hoyle pauses debate to scold MP who ‘took photo’ in Commons: ‘Totally unacceptable’

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

Sir Lindsay Hoyle scolded a Tory MP for seemingly taking a picture on their phone as Rishi Sunak made a statement in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

The speaker - who directed his comments towards Ben Bradley - called the behaviour “totally unacceptable”.

“It’s quite serious to take photographs in the Chamber,” Sir Lindsay said.

“Can I just say if the member knew they’d taken the photograph I expect them to delete it and go out of the chamber. It’s totally unacceptable.”

The Independent

The Independent

