What England need to do ahead of 2024 Euros after World Cup exit

Though England ’s World Cup 2022 dreams came crashing down after their defeat to France in the quarter-finals, the squad can look forward to their training for the next European Championship.

Ahead of the 2024 tournament, the squad may need to persuade Gareth Southgate to remain as manager as the loss left him considering his position.

The Three Lions will also need to address the fact they have never won a knockout match on foreign soil against an elite nation.

