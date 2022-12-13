ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

What England need to do ahead of 2024 Euros after World Cup exit

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UeqCo_0jh3rIgK00

Though England ’s World Cup 2022 dreams came crashing down after their defeat to France in the quarter-finals, the squad can look forward to their training for the next European Championship.

Ahead of the 2024 tournament, the squad may need to persuade Gareth Southgate to remain as manager as the loss left him considering his position.

The Three Lions will also need to address the fact they have never won a knockout match on foreign soil against an elite nation.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Morocco look to end on high and France hit by illness

Surprise package Morocco will look to end their World Cup on a high as they face Croatia in the third-place play-off in Qatar.Meanwhile, finalists France have been hit by a sickness bug ahead of their bid to defend their 2018 title against Argentina on Sunday.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what lies ahead from the final two days at the World Cup.Illness not an issue insists DembeleFrance forward Ousmane Dembele insists the illness affecting some members of the squad is not distracting their World Cup final preparations.Centre-backs Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate are the two latest players...
The Independent

Each World Cup semifinal seen by 9M people in US

Victories by Argentina and France in the World Cup semifinals were each seen by nine million people in the U.S.Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday was seen by 9.3 million. The match was viewed by 6.47 million on Fox, according to Nielsen. Fox said the figure included 677,000 streaming the match on its digital services. The game was viewed by 2.83 million on Spanish-language Telemundo. Nielsen did not include Spanish-language streaming on Peacock and Telemundo.France's 2-0 victory over Morocco on Wednesday was viewed by 9 million. The game was seen by 6.59 million on Fox, which said the figure included 660,000 streaming the game digitally. The win by Les Bleus was seen by 2.41 million on Telemundo, Nielsen said.___AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveCharity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aide
The Independent

Virgil van Dijk set to miss Liverpool’s Carabao Cup tie with Man City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested he will not immediately bring back Virgil van Dijk for the start of their Carabao Cup defence at Manchester City.The Netherlands were knocked out of the World Cup a week ago by finalists Argentina, with Van Dijk playing every minute of their run to the quarter-finals, but Klopp may not consider the centre-back for Thursday’s trip to the Etihad.However, England duo Jordan Henderson, who did not complete 90 minutes in the three matches he started, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who played just 33 minutes against Wales, are more likely to be in contention despite their...
The Independent

Sinisa Mihajlovic dies, aged 53

Sinisa Mihajlovic, who helped Red Star Belgrade win the European Cup in 1991 and went on to manage Serie A clubs including AC Milan and Bologna, has died at the age of 53, the Football Association of Serbia has confirmed.Mihajlovic, who left Bologna in September after a poor start to the season, had been battling long-term health problems after announcing in 2019 that he was undergoing treatment for leukaemia.In a statement posted on their website, the Serbian FA wrote: “Sad news for Serbian football, the region, Europe and the football world – Sinisa Mihajlovic has passed away.RIP Sinisa. La Fiorentina...
The Independent

Emma Raducanu impresses but slips to defeat on return from wrist injury

Emma Raducanu made an encouraging return from a wrist injury as she pushed world number two Ons Jabeur close in the Mubadala exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.The 20-year-old recovered from a break down to take the first set but dropped the second and fell in a deciding tie-break 5-7 6-3 10-8.Raducanu was making her first appearance since she had ended her season in early October due to a wrist injury.Trailing 5-3 in the first set, she reeled off four games in a row to take the opener against the defending champion.Jabeur responded by breaking Raducanu in the sixth game of...
The Independent

Salomon Rondon agrees to terminate Everton contract six months early

Everton striker Salomon Rondon has agreed to terminate his contract with the club six months early.The 33-year-old Venezuela international has made just three starts since Frank Lampard took over at the end of January despite first-choice forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin spending much of that period injured.Rondon, signed by former manager Rafael Benitez in the summer of 2021, made a total of 31 appearances, which includes 13 starts but just three goals.“Salomon Rondon will leave Everton on 1 January 2023 after reaching an agreement with the club to terminate his contract,” read an Everton statement.“The 33-year-old’s deal was initially due to end at the end of June 2023. Everyone at Everton wishes Salomon all the best for the future.” Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
The Independent

The Independent

980K+
Followers
315K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy