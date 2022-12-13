While "The Legend of Zelda" may not have the most well-known enemies in Nintendo lore — nothing could possibly beat Mario's Goombas and Koopas — that's not to say that the beloved action-adventure series doesn't have its fair share of mainstay foes. Even fans who have only played one or two titles in the series can likely identify a Moblin or an Octorok, thanks to how ubiquitous these enemies are throughout the series. Many of the enemies from Link's earliest adventures on the Nintendo Entertainment System still regularly appear in modern entries today, making them just as much of a part of the overall brand as the Master Sword or the Triforce.

