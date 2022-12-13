Read full article on original website
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
WATCH: Amusement Park Slingshot Ride Snaps, Riders Slam Into Beam
A night at Winter Wonderland turned into a horrific evening when an amusement park ride became a giant slingshot, breaking free of restraints and sending a pod with two teenagers crashing into a beam. This all happened in London’s Hyde Park. It’s the holiday season all over the world and...
The Only Legend Of Zelda Enemy That Appears In Every Game
While "The Legend of Zelda" may not have the most well-known enemies in Nintendo lore — nothing could possibly beat Mario's Goombas and Koopas — that's not to say that the beloved action-adventure series doesn't have its fair share of mainstay foes. Even fans who have only played one or two titles in the series can likely identify a Moblin or an Octorok, thanks to how ubiquitous these enemies are throughout the series. Many of the enemies from Link's earliest adventures on the Nintendo Entertainment System still regularly appear in modern entries today, making them just as much of a part of the overall brand as the Master Sword or the Triforce.
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
dotesports.com
CoD player sets world record for finishing every Modern Warfare 2 gun mastery and it took ages
There’s not much time to spend on our journeys around the sun, and people pick and choose the various time-wasters available to them to scrape some sort of meaning from our existence. In the gaming world, a version of that is the process of completing arbitrary challenges, and by...
The Berrics Canteen
King of MACBA Semifinal: Giovanni Vianna Vs. Blake Johnson
The fifth series of MACBA Life‘s annual plaza competition, ‘King Of MACBA,’ has just begun its Semifinal round. Returning competitor Blake Johnson meets redheaded kingpin Giovanni Vianna for a long match that covers nearly every square inch of the famous plaza (with OG Omar Hassan as the ref). Watch the game, above!
The Berrics Canteen
Watch Nick Vieweg’s London DIY Documentary ‘The Grove’ Here
Free magazine has uploaded the short documentary, The Grove, which documents a young DIY in London, England. During the 2020 lockdown, a group of skaters came together to build a DIY in an old disused parking lot; The Grove interviews the skaters involved in the project to get some thoughts on the process of guerrilla-style skatepark building. (The Grove was an official selection at this year’s Vladimir Film Festival in Croatia.) Watch the doc, by Nick Vieweg, above!
The Berrics Canteen
New Video Features Milton Martinez and CONS South America Riders
Milton Martinez, considered by many to be “the Fastest Creature On Earth,” goes buckwild in the latest CONS video featuring South American teammates Kauê Cossa, Renato Souza, and Eze Martinez. Watch the video, filmed at spots in Brazil and Argentina, above!. Our radar gun met its match...
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Discover Hidden Terastal Secret
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced the new Terastal phenomenon, which adds a unique new wrinkle to battles. The option allows players to change a Pokemon's type, but it seems it actually does more than The Pokemon Company has acknowledged. YouTuber Eve-Pao has discovered that Terastallizing actually provides a boost to moves with a Base Power under 60. This is only the case for moves that match the Pokemon's Tera type. For example, a Fuecoco with a Fire Tera type will have its Ember boosted from a Base Power of 40 to a Base Power of 60 after Terastallizing.
"You're Doomed The Moment It Touches Anything Else On Your Plate": People Are Sharing The Ingredient That Can Instantly Ruin A Perfectly Good Meal
"Most people I know absolutely love them. No one understands when I say they taste like candy that fell in the dirt and sat there for a really long time."
game-news24.com
New Tekken 8 Trailer explodes, makes short breaks in Gameplay
The Game Awards recognizes the launch of a new trailer, called Tekken 8. We see more, though a lot, but that’s better than nothing, right?. Sadly, he is not concerned with it. There is no word about the release date or anything else. No release date has yet been...
The Berrics Canteen
Enter A Lost Cause’s ‘Slam Of The Year 22’ Contest
A Lost Cause has announced its latest SLAM OF THE YEAR contest! $10,000 cash is up for grabs, so post yours on Instagram now with the caption:. “Here’s my entry for @alostcauseofficial SLAM OF THE YEAR”. …then add #slamoftheyear2022. That’s it! (Your selected slam must have been filmed in...
The Berrics Canteen
Tiago Lemos Shows Off 2pac Collection In Latest Primitive Video
Tiago Lemos is featured in the latest edit from Primitive, showcasing the brand’s highly anticipated 2pac collection. Filmed and edited by the maestro Alan Hannon, this video will have you saying, “Dear mama, can I get a 2pac deck for Xmas?” Check it out, above, and then shop our selection of Primitive goodies in The Canteen!
IGN
Horizon: Forbidden West DLC Announced, Arrives in April
Horizon: Forbidden West is officially getting DLC, announced by developer Guerrilla Games in a trailer The Game Awards. Arriving on April 19, 2023, the Burning Shores DLC will take Aloy to Los Angeles, complete with Hollywood sign on display. Forbidden West is the long awaited sequel to 2017's Horizon: Zero...
Idris Elba says Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has "the deepest game narrative ever"
The new Cyberpunk star is heaping praise on Phantom Liberty's story
Surprise new Halo Infinite December Update adds Custom Games Browser, several cross-core coatings
343 Industries has surprised Halo Infinite players with a new December Update that adds the Custom Games Browser, makes several armor coatings cross-core, gives away all armor cores for free, and more. Here's what you need to know.
The Berrics Canteen
Cody McEntire’s Manual NBD
It takes intense focus to perfect a manual NBD. In Cody Mac’s case, he zones in on a flip-in/flip-out creation that links transition with the longest manny pad this side of Santa Fe Ave… and it only took him a few tries!
Armored Core 6 officially announced as FromSoftware's next game
Well I'll be damned, Armored Core VI is finally happening. FromSoftware's long-dormant series is finally making its return, as confirmed during The Game Awards this evening. Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon will release at some point in 2023, although we don't have an exact release date yet. We also don't have much of a steer on what the game will actually look like, although a stunning CG trailer sets the tone nicely. You can take a look at that below.
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is taking you on an espionage mission with Idris Elba
Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves in one video game
Digital Trends
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion works best as a portable game
With Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion’s release date fast approaching, you may be debating what platform to buy it on. It’ll launch on everything from PC to Nintendo Switch, and there’s a fair reason to get it on each. A PS5 or Xbox Series X copy will provide a smooth, reliable experience, while a PC copy will allow you to run it at ultra-high frame rates if you so desire.
