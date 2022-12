Friday's Results: Darryn Peterson leads CVCA to boys basketball win; Green, Firestone win

It was an exciting year as far as restaurant openings go. From a dog-friendly drive-in in Cuyahoga Falls to Green’s sunny new breakfast spot, there are quite a few new noteworthy eateries in Summit County that opened in 2022. The big news this year was the opening a much-anticipated American restaurant in downtown Akron, as well as the addition of three Mexican restaurants in Stow. Portage Lakes also saw its historic Harbor Inn become a lake-side restaurant...

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO