ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeHaveKids

Parents Refuse to Have Birthday Parties for Their Kids

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
WeHaveKids
WeHaveKids
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u02LS_0jh3qgmH00

But they do this instead.

How you choose to celebrate your kid's birthday is totally up to you, of course, but sometimes we feel pressure from family and friends (or just society) to do things a certain way. And while that's fine if you're really into big parties and whatnot, some families prefer to do things a little differently. Keep things a little smaller, more intimate.

In this video from @productivetoker , we learn why one family doesn't do traditional birthday parties. Instead, they do "birthday trips:" "No no shows or spending money on other people to enjoy our kids birthday so we spend the money to enjoy it as a family."

View the original article to see embedded media.

What a fun idea! There are so many ways you could go with this, too. The birthday boy or girl could be the one to pick the destination or design the trip, with every kid getting to take a turn on their birthday, or you could vote as a family, or you could have a big list of destinations to pick from...the possibilities are endless.

Lots of commenters talked about doing similar things with their families, trading in big parties for "experiences" and going to fun places as a family. Some noted that their kids didn't want a big party (or even had social anxiety). Many of the families who took birthday trips talked about the amazing memories. And as one commenter put it, the important people in a child's life can make them feel loved on a daily basis, they shouldn't need a party to show how they feel.

Birthday trips would be a blast to plan every year!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.
Google News
Wehavekids - Google News
Read full articles from Wehavekids and explore endless topics, magazines and more on your phone or tablet with Google News.

Comments / 3

Related
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
M. Brown

I avoided dating a man who had the same name as my ex; then I found out I had the same name as his ex

What's in a name?Photo bycottonbro studio via Pexels. **This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names are a funny thing. They can stir up emotions. People often associate strong feelings with a name. If there are people we don't like, we tend to carry negative emotions with us through life in regard to that name. Think of a childhood bully or a high school crush who rejected you.
Anthony James

Man Reads 30 Year Old Message His Dad Left Before He Died ‘You're Not My Son, Your Mom Cheated’

This is a nonfiction piece based on genuine facts as given to me by a family friend there at the time; it is used with permission. Have you liked and cherished somebody who did not deserve your affection and kindness? Have you ever been informed that the people you grew up with aren't your true family? Finally, consider how horrible it would be to grow up adoring your parents only to discover they are not really your parents. I have a lot of questions, but I'm afraid none of you will be able to answer them.
The Independent

Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve

A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
Aabha Gopan

Mom Dies of a 'Broken Heart' After Finding Her Son, 34, Dead

A mother passed away supposedly of ‘broken heart syndrome’ just three days after she found her son dead in their house. Elizabeth Ilich, a local resident of Coober Pedy, passed away tragically due to ‘broken heart syndrome’ after her 34-year-old son, Goran Ilich, died because of an unknown reason.
WeHaveKids

WeHaveKids

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
493
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

Family. Catch up on the cutest and most heartwarming news about kids and families.

 https://wehavekids.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy