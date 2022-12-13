Football World Mourns Tragic Death Of Longtime Football Coach Mike Leach

The football world lost an icon on Monday night. Longtime coach Mike Leach has died at the age of 61.

Leach, formerly a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and most recently Mississippi State, died due to complications from a heart condition.

"Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather," Leach's family said in a statement . "He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."

Leach was one of the best personalities in sports for decades. College football simply won't be the same without him.

"Praying for Mike’s family, friends and the folks closest to him. Such a sad day," said Kirk Herbstreit.

"Mississippi State just announced that Mike Leach has passed away. His impact on football was— and will continue to be—truly remarkable…. Thank you Mike," said Bruce Feldman.

"Condolences to Mike Leach’s family. I’ll never forget ⁦ @CollegeGameDay trip to Pullman. He asked me to be on his coach’s show. We might’ve talked ball. Gave me my first sip of Cuban coffee. Expounded on Geronimo as a leader. Fine man. Influential coach. We will miss him," said Rece Davis.

"So sad to hear of Mike Leach’s passing. Praying for his family and loved ones," said Robert Griffin III.

"Mike Leach was 1-of-1. He was one of the best characters in sports and was an innovator that helped change football. In a world where coaches are corporate and mostly the same, he stood out because he was genuinely himself. This is a terrible day for college football," said Brandon Walker.

Mike Leach may be gone, but his legacy will not soon be forgotten.

We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.