wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Miley Cyrus?

She rose to fame as Disney star Hannah Montana, but Miley Cyrus has created an identity of her own. The multitalented singer has impressively mastered television, film and music. The Future of...
RadarOnline

Diddy Demands Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter’s Niece Reveal Her Name After She Sued Him For Wrongful Termination

Diddy has demanded the woman suing him for wrongful termination, who also claims to be his late ex Kim Porter’s niece, reveal her name in court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Diddy and his legal team argue the woman should not be allowed to proceed anonymously. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, a woman using the pseudonym Jane Roe filed a bombshell lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Roe’s lawsuit added Tri Star Sports, Britney Spears’ former management company, as a defendant in the lawsuit.The woman claimed to be the niece of Diddy’s late ex,...
talentrecap.com

Snoop Dogg Faces Major Setback With Snoop Loopz Being Stripped of Its Name

After months of “taking over the breakfast food industry” Snoop Dogg and co-owner of Snoop Loopz Master P, hit a brick wall with a major setback. An unnamed business competitor is preventing the rapper from using Snoop Loopz as the cereal brand’s name. Snoop Dogg Remains Optimistic...
talentrecap.com

Fans Are Wondering if Gwen Stefani Could Be Pregnant

At 53 years old, you might think Gwen Stefani would no longer be at the center of pregnancy rumors. Nevertheless, gossip is currently swirling about the possibility that Stefani is expecting her fourth child, which would be her first with husband Blake Shelton. Fans Think Gwen Stefani Could Be Pregnant.
talentrecap.com

Girl Named Tom Hits No. 1 on iTunes After ‘The Voice’ Finale Performance

The Voice Season 21 winners Girl Named Tom had a reason to celebrate on Tuesday night, and not just because it was one year since they won the show in 2021. After performing their song “One More Christmas” during the Season 22 finale, the track reached No. 1 on iTunes, along with their Christmas album.

