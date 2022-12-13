Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Parents Are Sharing The Hell That Is Trying To Get Their Kids Taylor Swift Tickets
If you were one of the millions trying to snag some tickets for Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated Eras Tour earlier this week, and you came up with a big, fat nothing, you are not alone. Parents all over the country sat at their computers for hours, hoping and praying for the opportunity to purchase tickets for their kids while they were at school.
Concert chaos: Wedding groom 'bullies' teenage cousin for her Taylor Swift ticket — see what happens next
A teenage Reddit user wrote that she was blindsided by her older cousin at his own wedding when he demanded she giver her Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" ticket to his new bride.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
How Rich Is Miley Cyrus?
She rose to fame as Disney star Hannah Montana, but Miley Cyrus has created an identity of her own. The multitalented singer has impressively mastered television, film and music. The Future of...
Diddy Demands Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter’s Niece Reveal Her Name After She Sued Him For Wrongful Termination
Diddy has demanded the woman suing him for wrongful termination, who also claims to be his late ex Kim Porter’s niece, reveal her name in court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Diddy and his legal team argue the woman should not be allowed to proceed anonymously. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, a woman using the pseudonym Jane Roe filed a bombshell lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Roe’s lawsuit added Tri Star Sports, Britney Spears’ former management company, as a defendant in the lawsuit.The woman claimed to be the niece of Diddy’s late ex,...
talentrecap.com
Snoop Dogg Faces Major Setback With Snoop Loopz Being Stripped of Its Name
After months of “taking over the breakfast food industry” Snoop Dogg and co-owner of Snoop Loopz Master P, hit a brick wall with a major setback. An unnamed business competitor is preventing the rapper from using Snoop Loopz as the cereal brand’s name. Snoop Dogg Remains Optimistic...
talentrecap.com
Fans Are Wondering if Gwen Stefani Could Be Pregnant
At 53 years old, you might think Gwen Stefani would no longer be at the center of pregnancy rumors. Nevertheless, gossip is currently swirling about the possibility that Stefani is expecting her fourth child, which would be her first with husband Blake Shelton. Fans Think Gwen Stefani Could Be Pregnant.
talentrecap.com
Girl Named Tom Hits No. 1 on iTunes After ‘The Voice’ Finale Performance
The Voice Season 21 winners Girl Named Tom had a reason to celebrate on Tuesday night, and not just because it was one year since they won the show in 2021. After performing their song “One More Christmas” during the Season 22 finale, the track reached No. 1 on iTunes, along with their Christmas album.
Comments / 0