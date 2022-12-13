ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Rich Flex: Drake Buys Diamond Necklace Made Of 42 Engagement Rings

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dsUgQ_0jh3oLeW00
Photo: Getty Images

Drake is known for his expensive taste in jewelry, but his latest purchase is enough to make your jaw drop.

According to a video uploaded to social media on Monday, December 12, jeweler Alex Moss New York and the OVO Sound founder joined forces to make a rare necklace that contains 42 diamonds that amount to 351.38 carats. Drake's new piece, entitled "Previous Engagements," took 14 months to complete. Each diamond, which sits on 18 carat white gold, was hand-picked by the "Jimmy Cooks" rapper and represents the 42 times he thought about proposing to a woman he loved, but didn't.

Drake is used to flexing diamonds whenever possible. In 2018, he revealed that he got two tiny pink diamonds drilled into his front tooth. He's been rocking the shiny jewels in his mouth ever since.

The one-of-a-kind necklace is something we all know Drake can afford. He's run into plenty of cash since signing a new record deal and selling the remainder of his YOLO Estate earlier this year. The Grammy award-winning rapper also continues to rack up sales from both of his recent projects Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss with 21 Savage .

In addition to the necklace, Drizzy has made some other rather large purchases lately. Recently, the Toronto native dropped $100 million on an art-inspired theme park featuring rides designed by Jean-Michel Basquiat , Salvador Dali and Keith Hering. Drake plans on reviving the theme park by restoring the rides to their original condition and taking it around the country before it goes overseas. There's no confirmation on when the theme park would be ready.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)

Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”
bravotv.com

Lisa Rinna Debuts a Shocking New Shorter Haircut: “I Have Chills”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member made a dramatic change to her signature hairstyle — and it’s all inspired by her late mother, Lois. Lisa Rinna is known for her signature shag haircut. That’s why, when she stepped out on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards on December 6, Bravoholics were surprised by her new look: a windswept pixie, which she paired with a sleek, plunging black Givenchy dress and black sunglasses.
Page Six

Lisa Hochstein seen ‘canoodling’ tech entrepreneur Jody Glidden

Maybe he was one of the two men she was romancing on Halloween. Lisa Hochstein got cozy with tech entrepreneur Jody Glidden on Monday night at Catch Steak in New York City following her and Larsa Pippen’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” eyewitnesses tell Page Six exclusively. “There was a lot of canoodling at the table,” a spy shares, adding that Pippen was also nestling rumored beau Marcus Jordan. The onlooker also says the “Real Housewives of Miami” co-stars took a photo with a fan. Paparazzi caught the group departing the hotspot, and despite Pippen, 48, claiming on the late-night Bravo show that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Kaley Cuoco Kisses Tom Pelphrey As She Shows Off Her Baby Bump On Lunch Date

The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco, 37, and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, 40, paused for a kiss while on a lunch outing near Calabasas, CA on Dec. 12. The soon-to-be-mom’s baby bump was covered up by her oversized brown Gucci hoodie, which she paired with grey Nike sweatpants and pink slides. Kaley accessorized her look with brown sunglasses and a simple gold chain necklace for the casual date.
CALABASAS, CA
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Multiple Red Christmas Trees As She Reveals Holiday Decor

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, didn’t let us down with her 2022 Christmas decorations. The Poosh founder, who is celebrating her first holiday season as a married woman, shared videos of her California house decorated for Christmas on December 9. Kourtney showed off at least six massive Christmas trees decorated with red lights inside the foyer of the home where she lives with husband Travis Barker, 47. The holiday classic “Silent Night” played in Kourtney’s video, which also captured more Christmas trees on the outside of her house.
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

Justin and Hailey Bieber move into Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s former building

Star couple Justin and Hailey Bieber are Tribeca’s latest celeb residents — renting a sprawling condo at 195 Hudson St., Gimme Shelter can exclusively reveal. But they’re not the first big-name residents to live in this address. The building, standing on the corner of Hudson and Desbrosses streets, was formerly home to Beyoncé and Jay-Z (the two were even married there in 2008) as well as “RHONY” star and Skinnygirl founder Bethenny Frankel. The Biebers’ new fourth-floor rental comes with three bedrooms and 2½ baths in a 2,312-square-foot, gut-renovated space that last asked a cool $22,000 a month. It’s in a brick...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Michael Douglas Pens Loving Birthday Tribute To Rarely-Seen Son Cameron: 'With My Love & Admiration'

Cameron Douglas' birthday calls for celebration! Michael Douglas' son with his ex-wife, Diandra Luker, just turned 44 on Tuesday, December 13, and to celebrate, the famous actor and his new wife shared loving tributes on social media.Taking to Instagram to celebrate Cameron's 44th lap around the sun, Michael shared a photo of the father-son duo at a red carpet event, in which he captioned: "Happy birthday Cameron! With my love and admiration, here’s to your great new year!"He signed the heartfelt post with, "Love, Dad."CATHERINE ZETA-JONES SAYS FAMILY LIFE WITH LONGTIME LOVE MICHAEL DOUGLAS IS ONLY GETTING 'BETTER AND BETTER'Cameron,...
Reality Tea

Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jenner Poke Fun At Kathy Hilton And Lisa Rinna’s Tequila Feud

Will Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans ever forget Aspen? Probably not. Kathy Hilton allegedly had a meltdown after a night at a club. Lisa Rinna was the sole witness to Kathy’s tirade, which she labeled a “psychotic break.” Kathy allegedly verbally dressed down her sister, Kyle Richards, and her co-stars. Earlier in the day, […] The post Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jenner Poke Fun At Kathy Hilton And Lisa Rinna’s Tequila Feud appeared first on Reality Tea.
ETOnline.com

Watch Pink's Daughter Willow Perform an Olivia Rodrigo Song at Her First Recital

Pink showed off her daughter, Willow’s, singing skills. In a clip, posted on Instagram, the "Try" singer shared a video from her daughter’s first recital. "This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away. @oliviarodrigo," the proud mom wrote next to the video. Over the clip of Willow taking the stage were the words, "So proud of this girl (first recital) nailed it."
Elle

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's First Christmas as a Married Couple and Their Big ‘Surprise’ Gifts

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History. Jennifer Lopez loves Christmas...and her first holiday season as Mrs. Ben Affleck is one she is determined to make even more extraordinary than usual, Entertainment Tonight reports. A source told the outlet that both Lopez and Affleck have gotten multiple meaningful gifts for each other and are very set on creating special new holiday traditions for their new blended family.
Parade

Ben Affleck Catches a Game With Lookalike Son in New Photos

Ben Affleck and his 10-year-old son, Samuel stepped out on Dec. 13 for boy's night!. The 50-year-old actor and his mini-me sat courtside during the Los Angeles Lakers basketball game as they teamed up against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday evening. Affleck donned a beige button-up collared sweater with blue...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

196K+
Followers
23K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy