Rich Flex: Drake Buys Diamond Necklace Made Of 42 Engagement Rings

Photo: Getty Images

Drake is known for his expensive taste in jewelry, but his latest purchase is enough to make your jaw drop.



According to a video uploaded to social media on Monday, December 12, jeweler Alex Moss New York and the OVO Sound founder joined forces to make a rare necklace that contains 42 diamonds that amount to 351.38 carats. Drake's new piece, entitled "Previous Engagements," took 14 months to complete. Each diamond, which sits on 18 carat white gold, was hand-picked by the "Jimmy Cooks" rapper and represents the 42 times he thought about proposing to a woman he loved, but didn't.

Drake is used to flexing diamonds whenever possible. In 2018, he revealed that he got two tiny pink diamonds drilled into his front tooth. He's been rocking the shiny jewels in his mouth ever since.



The one-of-a-kind necklace is something we all know Drake can afford. He's run into plenty of cash since signing a new record deal and selling the remainder of his YOLO Estate earlier this year. The Grammy award-winning rapper also continues to rack up sales from both of his recent projects Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss with 21 Savage .



In addition to the necklace, Drizzy has made some other rather large purchases lately. Recently, the Toronto native dropped $100 million on an art-inspired theme park featuring rides designed by Jean-Michel Basquiat , Salvador Dali and Keith Hering. Drake plans on reviving the theme park by restoring the rides to their original condition and taking it around the country before it goes overseas. There's no confirmation on when the theme park would be ready.