BBC
Boris Becker: Former Wimbledon champion released after serving eight months of prison sentence
Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been released from prison after serving eight months of his sentence for hiding £2.5m worth of assets and loans to avoid paying debts. The 55-year-old German was jailed for two and a half years in April after being found guilty of four charges...
World Cup 2022: What to know about the Croatia-Morocco third-place game
Croatia and Morocco will face off Saturday for a third-place finish in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Here's everything you need to know about the match.
BBC
Arjun Tendulkar: Son of Indian cricket legend Sachin scores century on first-class debut
Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Indian great Sachin, hit a century on his first-class debut. The 23-year-old scored 120 from 207 deliveries for Goa against Rajasthan. Tendulkar junior is primarily a bowler and was batting at seven, but he struck three figures to help Goa reach 493-8 in the Ranji Trophy.
