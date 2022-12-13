College football has a “Van Wilder” situation on its hands. Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick has been granted two more years of eligibility by the NCAA. That would give him 9 years of eligibility. McCormick is considering returning next season for his eighth year of college, but says nine years would be too many.... The post College football’s Van Wilder has been granted 9th year of eligibility appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

EUGENE, OR ・ 24 MINUTES AGO