Larry Brown Sports

College football’s Van Wilder has been granted 9th year of eligibility

College football has a “Van Wilder” situation on its hands. Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick has been granted two more years of eligibility by the NCAA. That would give him 9 years of eligibility. McCormick is considering returning next season for his eighth year of college, but says nine years would be too many.... The post College football’s Van Wilder has been granted 9th year of eligibility appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
EUGENE, OR
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mike Brown and the Kings are fighting for respect from opponents, fans and even refs

DETROIT — The Sacramento Kings are on a constant quest for respect in their turnaround season, a battle that extends beyond the court and onto the sidelines. Sometimes, it actually spills onto the court from the sidelines when first-year head coach Mike Brown was ejected a few nights ago in Toronto for angrily contesting a series of calls that went against his team.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Comeback

Knicks, Nets make rare history with Friday wins

Friday was a good day for the basketball teams that call New York City home. The New York Knicks played the second of two straight road games against the Chicago Bulls. Just as they did on Wednesday, the Knicks won, defeating the Bulls 114-91. The Brooklyn Nets, meanwhile, were also on the road. They defeated Read more... The post Knicks, Nets make rare history with Friday wins appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

