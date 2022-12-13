Gareth Southgate hints at England stay by discussing future with players – report

England fans hoping to see Gareth Southgate continue as manager received a boost on Tuesday after reports claimed the boss has discussed the future with his players.

Southgate’s position has been thrown into doubt since Saturday’s World Cup 2022 quarter-final exit to France.

The manager said he needed time to consider his options after the game, before revealing that he has found the last 18 months in the job difficult and is “conflicted” about his decision.

However, Sky Sports News has revealed that conversations happening behind the scenes suggest the 52-year-old will remain in post.

Southgate is said to have spoken to fringe members of the England squad to offer them assurances that they are part of his plans going forward – assurances he wouldn’t be able to give if he was planning to step down.

The manager’s chats with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Maddison, Conor Coady and Conor Gallagher about their England futures suggest that he could well lead the Three Lions into their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

England’s next game is away to Italy in March, before a home qualifier against Ukraine.

Doubts over Southgate’s future have led to rumours that the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Eddie Howe or Thomas Tuchel could be offered the national team job next.