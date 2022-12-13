ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kslsports.com

Source: Lance Reynolds Jr. Named New Orem Football Head Coach

SALT LAKE CITY – Orem Tiger offensive coordinator and former BYU offensive lineman Lance Reynolds Jr. has been named the next head coach of the Orem Tigers. The move was first reported by Prep Coach Carousel via Twitter on Friday, December 16. The KSL Sports Rewind team has confirmed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Former BYU Guard Nick Emery Not Happy With NCAA

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU basketball player Nick Emery called the NCAA a ‘fraud’ after Arizona received what Emery termed a ‘slap on the wrist’ punishment for recruiting violations. NCAA officials announced on Wednesday that the Arizona men’s basketball program would vacate a number...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU’s Bowl Experience Catches SMU By Surprise

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – When the BYU football team touched down in the land of enchantment, they needed two planes to unload. The reason? Well, there are a lot of people that attend these BYU bowl game trips. Most notably, spouses of the players. Big travel party for BYU. The...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Lands Transfer Portal Kicker From Boise State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – BYU football picked up its first transfer portal commitment in the 2023 cycle. On Thursday night, Boise State kicker Will Ferrin announced he is committed to playing at BYU. Ferrin, a former Davis High Dart, comes to BYU after two seasons on The Blue. An all-around...
PROVO, UT
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State reveals Rose Bowl uniform for showdown vs. Utah

Penn State’s uniform for the Rose Bowl Game against Utah was released on Wednesday. In the game, the Rose Bowl does not designate a home or away team for the matchup. As the higher-rated seed, Utah will don its traditional red jersey for the game in Pasadena. That means...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
ksl.com

'Heaven has truly gained an angel': Friends remember BYU student killed in tubing accident

PROVO — An 18-year-old BYU freshman from Oregon has been identified as the victim of a fatal tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort. Anna Ruby Peterson was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley. She was flown by medical helicopter to the trauma center at University of Utah Hospital where she died due to her injuries, the resort stated.
PROVO, UT
kuer.org

‘I just cried’: recent layoffs could signal the Utah tech boom is tapering

When 26-year-old Kyra Stoner showed up for work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, she thought it would be a normal day. Instead, she was blindsided by unexpected news. Stoner worked for nearly three years as a recruiting specialist and eventually a university recruiter at Qualtrics, a software company specializing in customer experience data.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday

DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Above average snow totals still not enough to pull Utah out of drought

About 95% of Utah’s water for agriculture, municipal uses and drinking water comes from snow. The Natural Resources Conservation Service reports how much water is actually in Utah’s snowpack. According to NRCS’s most recent report, all but four of Utah’s 16 major watersheds had above normal mountain precipitation...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson dies

PROVO, Utah — Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson has died at the age of 86. Wilkinson, who served from 1981 through 1989, passed away Saturday. He is survived by his wife, four children and 17 grandchildren. Current Attorney General Sean D. Reyes released a short statement Tuesday, saying:
UTAH STATE
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah

Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

8 Films And TV Shows Filmed In Utah

Many states are home to film and TV show production and Utah is no exception. From John Wayne westerns to horror, it's all been filmed in Utah. The source I’ve used the most for this is the IMDB, but I’ve also used the Utah Film Commission website as well. This isn’t going to be an extensive list because well... that would be a really long list, but I’ll link the Utah Film Commission website so you can use their map to see where things have been filmed.
UTAH STATE

