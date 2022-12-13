Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
Source: Lance Reynolds Jr. Named New Orem Football Head Coach
SALT LAKE CITY – Orem Tiger offensive coordinator and former BYU offensive lineman Lance Reynolds Jr. has been named the next head coach of the Orem Tigers. The move was first reported by Prep Coach Carousel via Twitter on Friday, December 16. The KSL Sports Rewind team has confirmed...
kslsports.com
Former BYU Guard Nick Emery Not Happy With NCAA
SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU basketball player Nick Emery called the NCAA a ‘fraud’ after Arizona received what Emery termed a ‘slap on the wrist’ punishment for recruiting violations. NCAA officials announced on Wednesday that the Arizona men’s basketball program would vacate a number...
Former BYU tight end Dallin Holker announces his transfer destination
Former BYU Cougars tight end Dallin Holker announced on Twitter that he is joining the Colorado State Rams football program after entering the NCAA transfer portal.
kslsports.com
BYU’s Bowl Experience Catches SMU By Surprise
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – When the BYU football team touched down in the land of enchantment, they needed two planes to unload. The reason? Well, there are a lot of people that attend these BYU bowl game trips. Most notably, spouses of the players. Big travel party for BYU. The...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Lands Transfer Portal Kicker From Boise State
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – BYU football picked up its first transfer portal commitment in the 2023 cycle. On Thursday night, Boise State kicker Will Ferrin announced he is committed to playing at BYU. Ferrin, a former Davis High Dart, comes to BYU after two seasons on The Blue. An all-around...
kslsports.com
Ty Jordan, Aaron Lowe Will Forever Be A Part Of Rose Bowl Lore
SALT LAKE CITY- Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe made an incredible impression on Utah football in their short time with the Utes. Now a piece of their legacy will forever be enshrined at the legendary Rose Bowl. Two markers have been installed at Gate A with both players names on...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State reveals Rose Bowl uniform for showdown vs. Utah
Penn State’s uniform for the Rose Bowl Game against Utah was released on Wednesday. In the game, the Rose Bowl does not designate a home or away team for the matchup. As the higher-rated seed, Utah will don its traditional red jersey for the game in Pasadena. That means...
Utah high school sports regions have been realigned for the next few years. Here are the details
The Utah High School Activities Association announced realignment for the next two years on Thursday.
ksl.com
'Heaven has truly gained an angel': Friends remember BYU student killed in tubing accident
PROVO — An 18-year-old BYU freshman from Oregon has been identified as the victim of a fatal tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort. Anna Ruby Peterson was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley. She was flown by medical helicopter to the trauma center at University of Utah Hospital where she died due to her injuries, the resort stated.
kuer.org
‘I just cried’: recent layoffs could signal the Utah tech boom is tapering
When 26-year-old Kyra Stoner showed up for work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, she thought it would be a normal day. Instead, she was blindsided by unexpected news. Stoner worked for nearly three years as a recruiting specialist and eventually a university recruiter at Qualtrics, a software company specializing in customer experience data.
KSLTV
Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday
DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
Above average snow totals still not enough to pull Utah out of drought
About 95% of Utah’s water for agriculture, municipal uses and drinking water comes from snow. The Natural Resources Conservation Service reports how much water is actually in Utah’s snowpack. According to NRCS’s most recent report, all but four of Utah’s 16 major watersheds had above normal mountain precipitation...
ksl.com
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
kuer.org
Utah Valley University’s faculty and president are at odds over one word: ‘Accountability’
President Astrid Tuminez wasted no time working on a new vision for Utah Valley University when she arrived in 2018. It was one based in part on what she learned as a corporate executive. While she had previously taught at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the National University of...
KSLTV
Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson dies
PROVO, Utah — Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson has died at the age of 86. Wilkinson, who served from 1981 through 1989, passed away Saturday. He is survived by his wife, four children and 17 grandchildren. Current Attorney General Sean D. Reyes released a short statement Tuesday, saying:
Skier injured in Little Cottonwood Canyon avalanche
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — The Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) reported that on Tuesday, December 13, a skier sustained serious injuries after being involved in an avalanche while exiting the […]
This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah
Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
A tour bus heading from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah crashed on Monday morning, flipping onto its side and injuring dozens of passengers. The post 23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region appeared first on Local News 8.
890kdxu.com
8 Films And TV Shows Filmed In Utah
Many states are home to film and TV show production and Utah is no exception. From John Wayne westerns to horror, it's all been filmed in Utah. The source I’ve used the most for this is the IMDB, but I’ve also used the Utah Film Commission website as well. This isn’t going to be an extensive list because well... that would be a really long list, but I’ll link the Utah Film Commission website so you can use their map to see where things have been filmed.
