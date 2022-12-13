Gun Violence Victims, Gun Control Advocates Testify At First Illinois Hearing On Gun Control Measure

Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Welcomes New Troopers With Cadet Class 138 Graduation
ISP Rebuilds with 368 New Troopers Added Since 2019. The Illinois State Police (ISP) today commissioned 42 new Troopers from Cadet Class 138 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 now stands at 368. The new Troopers will report to two ISP patrol districts on Monday, December 19, 2022.
Effingham Radio
IDPH Reports 86 Illinois Counties At Elevated Community Level For COVID-19
Bivalent Booster Vaccine Now Authorized for Children 6 Months and Older; Illinoisans urged to Get Fully Vaccinated for COVID-19 & Flu & Stay Home and Seek Treatment Immediately if Sick; 23,334 New COVID-19 Cases in Last Week. With the holiday season underway and COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses continuing to...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Investigates Hit-and-Run Fatal Crash
Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 Special Agents are investigating a hit-and run fatal crash that occurred in the evening hours of December 14, 2022, at US Route 36 and Salem School Road in Macon County. On December 15, 2022 at approximately 7:00 a.m., the Macon...
Effingham Radio
St Elmo Police Arrest Man on Kidnapping, Unlawful Restraint, and Domestic Battery
The following has been released by the City of St Elmo, IL Police Department on their Facebook Page:. Chief Scruggs, Officers Worker and Manuel received a call of a domestic battery yesterday. The female subject was examined by EMS for her injuries. After an investigation to the incident, Chief Scruggs arrested Matthew Morrison today for the following offenses.
Effingham Radio
Illinois Reaches A Year And A Half Of Consecutive Job Growth
Illinois officials are touting the state’s job growth. The Illinois Department of Employment Security says the state reached 18 consecutive months of job growth last month. The unemployment rate did increase by point-one percentage points to four-point-seven percent. However, non farm payrolls increased by more than 17-thousand in November.
