wdrb.com
19-year-old fatally shot in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 19-year-old who was fatally shot in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood Friday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that teen has been identified as Eric Williams, of Louisville. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 33-year-old woman shot to death in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 33-year-old woman who was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood Friday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Nisanda Marshall, of Louisville. She died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner's office. Dwight...
wdrb.com
2 men shot and killed Sunday morning in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were shot and killed Sunday morning in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood. In a news release Sunday, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 9 a.m. to the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, just off Cane Run Road. The officers found two...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Woman fatally shot in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of W. Lee Street at about 8 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a...
wdrb.com
Man dies after being shot in St. Denis neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. Once on scene, officers located a man...
wdrb.com
Wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway kills 1 person, injures another
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash early Sunday morning in Louisville killed one person and injured another. Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 4 a.m. at Hurstbourne Parkway and Fegenbush Lane. A pickup truck was going north on Hurstbourne Parkway in the southbound lanes when it crashed into two oncoming cars.
wdrb.com
Louisville man convicted for setting ex's home, with 3 children inside, on fire in 2019
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury convicted a Louisville man for setting his ex-girlfriend's home on fire with three children inside. Kevin Madison was found guilty on Friday for the July 2019 arson at a home on Rodman Street in south Louisville. Madison set fires on the front and back...
wdrb.com
Investigation underway after video shows fight inside New Albany High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fight caught on video inside New Albany High School is under investigation. Officials with New Albany-Floyd County Schools said the fight happened last Friday. Video shared with WDRB News shows students fighting and appears to show someone throwing a student to the ground. Staff can...
Kentucky man, woman charged with attempted murder after alleged 'physical abuse' of 2-month-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A mother and father are in jail and facing attempted murder charges after their two-month-old was allegedly physically abused in Brandenberg. Kayla Hayes, 23 of Brandenburg, and Noah Helton, 20 of Elizabethtown, have been taken into custody. On Nov. 9, a child arrived at Norton Children’s...
wdrb.com
70-year-old Louisville man identified as victim of fatal bicycle crash in November
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 70-year-old man was identified Friday as the victim of fatal crash in November in southern Jefferson County. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police. First responders found the man with serious injuries. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. An email update Dec. 13 from an LMPD spokesperson said the man died from his injuries.
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man killed in double shooting in south Louisville on Dec. 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two weeks after a double shooting that killed a man in south Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner has released the victim's name. The medical examiner says Terrodd Stewart, 32, died Dec. 3 of gunshot wounds on Cardinal Woods Drive, which is near Iroquois Park in a neighborhood near Palatka and Manslick Roads.
wdrb.com
FOUND: LMPD locates missing 30-year-old man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with the Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit say a 30-year-old man who went missing Wednesday has been found safe. LMPD issued an Operation Return Home for Eric Steele after family members concerned for his safety reported him missing from the 100 block of West Burnett Avenue in Old Louisville.
wdrb.com
Man being held on $1 million bond for Sept. murder of Louisville woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man arrested for murdering a woman in September was given a $1 million bond during a court appearance Friday morning. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for Louisville Metro Police, Jeremy Thompson, 28, was arrested Thursday in connection with the murder of a woman Sept. 21.
wdrb.com
Brandenburg mom charged with attempted murder of 2-month-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Brandenburg woman has been arrested after police say she tried to kill her two-month-old. According to court documents, 23-year-old Kayla Hayes was taken into custody by the Meade County Sheriff's Department on Monday, Dec. 12, just before 11 a.m. Authorities say that on Nov. 9,...
wdrb.com
2 arrested for trying to steal from Jeffersonville store during 'Shop with a Cop' event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are facing charges after allegedly trying to steal items during a "Shop with a Cop" event in southern Indiana. In a release, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said 50 officers were volunteering Wednesday night at the Meijer in Jeffersonville to buy Christmas presents for local children.
Wave 3
Overnight shooting kills 1, police seeking leads on suspects
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a man who was shot and killed early Thursday is under investigation. Louisville Metro police found the victim after being called to the 800 block of Denmark Street in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. The man died before he could be taken...
wdrb.com
28-year-old Louisville man arrested, charged with murder of woman in Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 28-year-old Louisville man was arrested and charged with murdering a woman on Sept. 21, 2022. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for Louisville Metro Police, Jeremy Thompson was arrested in connection to the murder. He's also facing a wanton endangerment charge. Police said Thompson fatally...
Wave 3
Suspect charged in January homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in a homicide case which happened just over 11 months ago. Malik J. Abdullah, 22, of Louisville, was taken into custody this morning by the Louisville Metro police Homicide Unit. He is charged with one count of murder. On January 8,...
wdrb.com
21-year-old man identified as victim in shooting in Wyandotte neighborhood early Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a 21-year-old man who was shot to death in the Wyandotte neighborhood early Thursday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Gary Charles Edwards Jr. died at the scene of the shooting. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said it happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Denmark Street. When police arrived, they found Edwards with a gunshot wound.
Wave 3
21-year-old victim of overnight homicide identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Gary Charles Edwards was found dead in the rear alley in the 800 block of Denmark Avenue. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called out to...
