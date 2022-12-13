ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

19-year-old fatally shot in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 19-year-old who was fatally shot in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood Friday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that teen has been identified as Eric Williams, of Louisville. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
2 men shot and killed Sunday morning in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were shot and killed Sunday morning in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood. In a news release Sunday, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 9 a.m. to the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, just off Cane Run Road. The officers found two...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD: Woman fatally shot in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of W. Lee Street at about 8 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man dies after being shot in St. Denis neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. Once on scene, officers located a man...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway kills 1 person, injures another

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash early Sunday morning in Louisville killed one person and injured another. Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 4 a.m. at Hurstbourne Parkway and Fegenbush Lane. A pickup truck was going north on Hurstbourne Parkway in the southbound lanes when it crashed into two oncoming cars.
LOUISVILLE, KY
70-year-old Louisville man identified as victim of fatal bicycle crash in November

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 70-year-old man was identified Friday as the victim of fatal crash in November in southern Jefferson County. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police. First responders found the man with serious injuries. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. An email update Dec. 13 from an LMPD spokesperson said the man died from his injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Coroner identifies man killed in double shooting in south Louisville on Dec. 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two weeks after a double shooting that killed a man in south Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner has released the victim's name. The medical examiner says Terrodd Stewart, 32, died Dec. 3 of gunshot wounds on Cardinal Woods Drive, which is near Iroquois Park in a neighborhood near Palatka and Manslick Roads.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOUND: LMPD locates missing 30-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with the Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit say a 30-year-old man who went missing Wednesday has been found safe. LMPD issued an Operation Return Home for Eric Steele after family members concerned for his safety reported him missing from the 100 block of West Burnett Avenue in Old Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man being held on $1 million bond for Sept. murder of Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man arrested for murdering a woman in September was given a $1 million bond during a court appearance Friday morning. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for Louisville Metro Police, Jeremy Thompson, 28, was arrested Thursday in connection with the murder of a woman Sept. 21.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Brandenburg mom charged with attempted murder of 2-month-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Brandenburg woman has been arrested after police say she tried to kill her two-month-old. According to court documents, 23-year-old Kayla Hayes was taken into custody by the Meade County Sheriff's Department on Monday, Dec. 12, just before 11 a.m. Authorities say that on Nov. 9,...
BRANDENBURG, KY
Overnight shooting kills 1, police seeking leads on suspects

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a man who was shot and killed early Thursday is under investigation. Louisville Metro police found the victim after being called to the 800 block of Denmark Street in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. The man died before he could be taken...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Suspect charged in January homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in a homicide case which happened just over 11 months ago. Malik J. Abdullah, 22, of Louisville, was taken into custody this morning by the Louisville Metro police Homicide Unit. He is charged with one count of murder. On January 8,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
21-year-old man identified as victim in shooting in Wyandotte neighborhood early Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a 21-year-old man who was shot to death in the Wyandotte neighborhood early Thursday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Gary Charles Edwards Jr. died at the scene of the shooting. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said it happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Denmark Street. When police arrived, they found Edwards with a gunshot wound.
LOUISVILLE, KY
21-year-old victim of overnight homicide identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Gary Charles Edwards was found dead in the rear alley in the 800 block of Denmark Avenue. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called out to...
LOUISVILLE, KY

