Dare County, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Land Transfers

Page Arthur W from Sitz Brenda B/013843001—Lot 215 Sec 4 Hatt Colony/$170,000/Vacant Residential. Sunda Christopher L from Barto Richard/014822265—Bld Site 37 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 22/$75,000/Vacant Residential. Colington. Carr Clifton M Jr from Second Wind Builders/019023000—Lot 102 Sec B Col Harbour/$369,900/Improved Residential. Tomlinson Jonathan W from Colington Pointe...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Ruth E. Elder of Elizabeth City, December 15

Ruth Dean Eanes Elder, age 88, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Kannapolis, NC on July 19, 1934 to the late Jesse Clay Eanes and Jane Fields Eanes, and preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Bell. She was the wife of David Lee Elder.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Duck Coastal Resiliency Project delayed for a year

The Town of Duck announced on Dec. 16 that its $2.8 million Coastal Resiliency Project, initially scheduled for late fall and winter of 2022-2023, has been moved back a year, until 2023-2024. The project, along the stretch of Duck Rd. (NC 12) and the Currituck Sound, is intended to improve...
DUCK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Kids, candy and Santa at Manteo Airport Sunday; but illness cancels the C-54’s appearance

Children who show up at the Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo on Sunday, Dec. 18 will get their Christmas-season candy drop treats – cupcakes, candy attached to parachutes and soft-drinks — as well as a visit with Santa. What they won’t get, unfortunately, is the iconic C-54 cargo plane flying in the skies above the airport dropping those parachutes with candy.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Manteo boys and girls teams defeat First Flight, remain unbeaten on the season

The Manteo High School boys and girls basketball teams both extended their perfect 2022-2023 season records with home court wins over archrival First Flight on Dec. 15. The first meeting of the season between the Manteo and First Flight boys basketball teams did not disappoint. The Dec. 15 contest held at Manteo, was a great game, especially in a back-and-forth fourth quarter.
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Two men facing charges after Saturday night wreck on Roanoke Island

On Saturday night, Dec. 10, 2022 about 7:30 p.m., a head-on collision occurred on U.S. 64 just outside Manteo. According to the Highway Patrol, Silvero Lopez, 22, of Manteo, was driving a 1998 Toyota Forerunner going north, moved into the southbound lane and struck a 2021 Nissan SUV rental head on. The SUV was driven by Daniel Turney, of Seattle, Wash.
MANTEO, NC

