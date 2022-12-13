Read full article on original website
Dare County Land Transfers
Page Arthur W from Sitz Brenda B/013843001—Lot 215 Sec 4 Hatt Colony/$170,000/Vacant Residential. Sunda Christopher L from Barto Richard/014822265—Bld Site 37 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 22/$75,000/Vacant Residential. Colington. Carr Clifton M Jr from Second Wind Builders/019023000—Lot 102 Sec B Col Harbour/$369,900/Improved Residential. Tomlinson Jonathan W from Colington Pointe...
Ruth E. Elder of Elizabeth City, December 15
Ruth Dean Eanes Elder, age 88, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Kannapolis, NC on July 19, 1934 to the late Jesse Clay Eanes and Jane Fields Eanes, and preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Bell. She was the wife of David Lee Elder.
Divided Kill Devil Hills Board rejects effort to reduce speed on town’s west side
After a discussion among the five members and a few comments from residents at their Dec. 12 meeting, a divided Kill Devil Hills Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 against a motion to reduce the speed limit from 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour on the west side of town.
Albemarle District Jail Officer arrested on drug charges in Elizabeth City
According to a press release, an investigation revealed that ADJ Officer Jeffrey Haughton II was involved in a drug distribution conspiracy at the jail and was using his position to sneak contraband and controlled substances inside the jail.
‘It’s a whole new beginning’; Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum is undergoing a transformation
The Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum is in the middle of a transformation. The Hatteras village landmark, (which first opened in 2002), was slowly but continually stocked with new exhibits over the past 20 years, but as of early December 2022, the 7,500-square-foot space was a blank slate. “The galleries...
Duck Coastal Resiliency Project delayed for a year
The Town of Duck announced on Dec. 16 that its $2.8 million Coastal Resiliency Project, initially scheduled for late fall and winter of 2022-2023, has been moved back a year, until 2023-2024. The project, along the stretch of Duck Rd. (NC 12) and the Currituck Sound, is intended to improve...
Kids, candy and Santa at Manteo Airport Sunday; but illness cancels the C-54’s appearance
Children who show up at the Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo on Sunday, Dec. 18 will get their Christmas-season candy drop treats – cupcakes, candy attached to parachutes and soft-drinks — as well as a visit with Santa. What they won’t get, unfortunately, is the iconic C-54 cargo plane flying in the skies above the airport dropping those parachutes with candy.
Elizabeth City man facing drug and firearm charges after Manteo traffic stop, juvenile petitions taken for other person in vehicle
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man is facing charges and another individual had juvenile petitions taken out for drug and firearm offenses following a Manteo traffic stop. According to a DCSO press release, on December 5, 2022 at approximately 1:03 p.m., Sheriff Doug Doughtie attempted...
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A famous restaurant chain with more than 2000 locations that are either open or under development just opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Jersey Mike's Subs opened its newest North Carolina location in Manteo.
Manteo boys and girls teams defeat First Flight, remain unbeaten on the season
The Manteo High School boys and girls basketball teams both extended their perfect 2022-2023 season records with home court wins over archrival First Flight on Dec. 15. The first meeting of the season between the Manteo and First Flight boys basketball teams did not disappoint. The Dec. 15 contest held at Manteo, was a great game, especially in a back-and-forth fourth quarter.
Two men facing charges after Saturday night wreck on Roanoke Island
On Saturday night, Dec. 10, 2022 about 7:30 p.m., a head-on collision occurred on U.S. 64 just outside Manteo. According to the Highway Patrol, Silvero Lopez, 22, of Manteo, was driving a 1998 Toyota Forerunner going north, moved into the southbound lane and struck a 2021 Nissan SUV rental head on. The SUV was driven by Daniel Turney, of Seattle, Wash.
