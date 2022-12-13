ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
jerseydigs.com

Hoboken Wonder Lofts Commercial Condo Sells for Over $2.4 Million

The sale of a commercial condo in Hoboken was recently announced by Pierson Commercial, a leading retail-focused commercial real estate brokerage and advisory services firm with offices in New Jersey and New York City. Located at 720 Clinton Street, at the corner of Clinton and 8th Streets, Wonder Lofts is...
HOBOKEN, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City Approves Seven-Story Development Near Sixth Street Embankment

The western end of what Jersey City hopes will be its newest park will be getting a new residential project that will replace a garage structure. During their November 29 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board voted 4-1 to approve a plan to revamp 362-364 Sixth Street. The property sits diagonally across from the western end of the Sixth Street Embankment, an elevated rail line that officials have been trying to turn into a park for many years.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Plans Revealed for Redevelopment of Capital One Branch in Hoboken

A prominent Hoboken corner could soon be home to a new complex that looks to blend into the area’s historic nature while adding more retail space to the city’s main drag. An application has been filed to significantly overhaul several adjoining lots at 301-311 Washington Street. The parcels, situated within the Central Business & Washington Street Historic District, are currently owned by Bethesda-based Federal Realty Investment Trust.
HOBOKEN, NJ
jerseydigs.com

With 75% Leased, Enjoy Convenient Jersey City Living at 829 Garfield – Commercial Opportunity Also Available

With a selection of meticulously crafted two- and three-bedroom homes, 829 Garfield brings together tailored living, bespoke spaces, and all the amenities you could desire. Bergen-Lafayette’s premier rental development offers tailored living, bespoke spaces, and all the amenities you could desire. With 75% of residences already leased, be sure to act fast to take advantage of the current incentives and secure your new home at 829 Garfield.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City to Consider 50-Unit Residential Development at Former Church

A former church building that has stood in Jersey City for over a century could be incorporated into a longer revitalization project that seeks to preserve the current structure and provide affordable housing in the neighborhood. During an upcoming special meeting, Jersey City’s zoning board will be considering an application...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Don’t Tell Liv Lounge Coming to Downtown Jersey City

A new upscale lounge called Don’t Tell Liv is in the works for vacant space near a transit hub and officials could soon take a step towards bringing this new nightlife option to Downtown Jersey City. Earlier this month, an application was made to transfer a plenary retail consumption...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hotelnewsresource.com

JLL Closes Hyatt Regency Jersey City Hotel Sale

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has closed the sale of Hyatt Regency Jersey City, a 351-key full-service hotel along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Veris Residential, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. A joint...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Preservationists Fighting to Save Home of Freed Slave in Montclair

A group of preservationists is trying to buy the former home of a freed slave that is for sale in Montclair. Unfortunately, the current owner has accepted another offer, leaving community members concerned that the history of the home could be lost to insensitive alterations — or worse, demolition.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Pride Center opens new facility for LGBTQIA+ community

The LGBTQIA+ community is expanding in Hudson County, with the recent opening of it’s pride center. “It has been a long journey to get to this point but we finally made it,” said Elizabeth Schedl, who is the executive director of the nonprofit organization. “We are so glad that we can welcome members into this new space and make them feel right at home.”
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Groundbreaking Set for 143-Unit The Rail at Bound Brook

One of Somerset County’s emerging towns will be getting a new development just steps from their train station as the two companies behind The Rail at Bound Brook have announced a construction timeline. Jersey Digs has been following the development at 100 Hamilton Street since it gained approval last...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne proceeding with Golding Park renovations

Bayonne is set to move forward with Russell Golding Park improvements at a faster pace after a recent property ownership revelation. The park is named after box champion and local fire captain Russell Golding who lived a few blocks from the park on 57th Street. The park was initially a junkyard that was converted to a park named after Golding, who was the N.J. Golden Gloves welterweight champion in 1938.
BAYONNE, NJ
baristanet.com

Severe Water Main Break in Montclair at Bloomfield Ave and Midland Ave

Effective immediately and until further notice, customers within the IMPACTED AREA OF BLOOMFIELD AVE BETWEEN VALLEY RD AND SOUTH PARK ST INCLUDING ALL OF MAPLE PLAZA are instructed to bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow the tap water to cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking; preparing foods; mixing baby formula, food, juices or drinks; washing vegetables and fruit; cooking; making ice; brushing teeth; and washing dishes until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

